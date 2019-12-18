How to Watch Michigan St vs Northwestern Basketball Without Cable

The Michigan State Spartans (7-3) head to Welsh-Ryan Arena to face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-4) Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Michigan State vs Northwestern Preview

Michigan State is 1-0 in the Big Ten–and they’re currently the only undefeated team in the conference, so they’ll be looking to stay that way. The Spartans are putting up 79 points a game while allowing just 65.4, but their three-point shooting has been lacking so far. They’re hitting just 31% of their shots from beyond the arc. As for the Wildcats, they’re scoring an average of 66 points a game, and they’re giving up 62.1. Like Michigan State, Northwestern is also shooting poorly from three-point range, hitting just 30% of the threes they take.

One injury note: the Spartans will likely be without freshman guard Rocket Watts, who is dealing with a leg injury. Head coach Tom Izzo has said earlier this week that Watts will be doubtful for the game, so he likely won’t play.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in the Big Ten so far this season, and they are led by sophomore forward Pete Nance and senior guard Pat Spencer. Nance, who is coming off a one-game suspension, is averaging 11.9 points, and he leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 per game. Spencer is chipping in 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, but he’s also averaging 2.6 turnovers a game. He’ll need to limit mistakes against this tough Michigan State team.

Northwestern hasn’t beaten Michigan State since 2012, and Wildcats head coach Chris Collins knows his team will be in for a challenge Wednesday. “It’s daunting anytime you play those guys,” Collins said of Izzo and the Spartans. “To me, they’re the standard for showing up every night, having toughness and playing well at home and on the road. Anytime you play a program like that, you know going into that game that you’re going to have to be the toughest you’ve been.” Collins is speaking from experience.

The Spartans have won ten straight against the Wildcats, and four straight at Welsh-Ryan Arena.