How to Watch Kansas vs Milwaukee Basketball

The Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) have been on a roll since dropping their opener and will look to push their win streak to eight as they host Milwaukee (5-4) on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Kansas vs Milwaukee

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Kansas vs Milwaukee live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Kansas vs Milwaukee Preview

The Jayhawks are the No. 2 ranked team in the land and have reeled off some convincing victories since dropping their opener to Duke. Fresh off winning the Maui Invitational to close out November, Kansas knocked off a ranked Colorado team 72-58 behind a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double by Ochai Agbaji. Devon Dotson (18 points) and Udoka Azubuike (12 points) also reached double-figures.

But despite the team’s success, veteran head coach Bill Self is still not satisfied with his squad. He’s upset with the team’s 14.9 turnovers per game, which ranks 247th nationally.

“You eliminate passing, which is actually a pretty vital part of the game, I think that we’ve actually been pretty good on both ends,” Self said. “Not great, but pretty good.

“I’ve never seen anybody that’s as athletic and talented as our guys are screw up more two-on-ones and three-on-ones. It’s unbelievable. We’d be scoring six more points a game if we were just pretty good at converting, let alone being really good.”

Self thinks it’s a fixable problem, but it will require more “understanding” of the game.

“I think there’s a lot of (keys),” Self said. “I think Dot has to become a better lob passer. That’s what we play to, and we don’t throw it. I think Ochai needs to attack the rim more and not be so much a passer in transition and be a finisher. And then I think obviously … how many times do we throw it to our bigs in bad situations that hang them out to dry? I just think we’ve got to understand the game better.”

The expectations were not high for Milwaukee coming into the season. They were picked to finish seventh out of ten teams in the Horizon League preseason poll. They have dropped their last two contests by a combined six points to Drake and George Washington.

The loss to Drake came in heartbreaking fashion on a 3-pointer with just 2 seconds remaining.

“This was a tough game,” Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin said after the game. “Like I told our team, we made enough plays to win. But unfortunately, we had some plays that we wish we could have back. It’s a learning lesson for us and we’re just going to get back to the drawing board and get better.”

Milwaukee has a fairly balanced attack offensively. Darius Roy has averaged 13.9 points and while Josh Thomas has put up 12 points and 4.9 rebounds. Against Drake, Tyler Behrendt provided nine points off the bench with a pair of 3-point field goals and DeAndre Abram added 12 points in a team-high 35 minutes played.

“It’s not about one or two guys on our team; it’s about the collective whole. We had some guys come off the bench and made some huge plays for us – Ty Behrendt came off the bench and gave us nine points and some really good defense. So credit our bench, they did a great job and stepped up when needed. We just needed a couple more plays.”

Kansas is a whopping 26-point favorite against the Panthers. The total is set at 138.