‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Episode 10 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Season 4 Episode 10 of Mr. Robot airs tonight on the USA Network, and fans are excited about the twists and turns that the final season is bringing. But now we’re nearing the end, so you’ll likely want to watch live so you don’t miss a thing.

The episode begins at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of USA on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

USA is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Mr. Robot on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include USA.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Mr. Robot on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

USA is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Mr. Robot on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Mr. Robot’ Preview

Mr. Robot | Sneak Peek: Season 4 Episode 10 | on USA NetworkWatch a preview for the Mr. Robot season 4 episode, "410 Gone." Mr. Robot airs Sundays at 10/9c on USA Network. Watch Full Episodes Now: po.st/MrRobotFullEpisodes » Subscribe to Mr. Robot: http://po.st/PAiNAW » Who Is Mr. Robot? http://po.st/hv97bQ #MrRobot #USANetwork About Mr. Robot: MR. ROBOT follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a young cyber-security engineer who becomes involved in the underground hacker group fsociety, after being recruited by their mysterious leader (Christian Slater). Following the events of fsociety’s hack on multi-national company Evil Corp, the second season will explore the consequences of that attack as well as the illusion of control. The series also stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer and Stephanie Corneliussen. Get More Mr. Robot Official Site: http://po.st/lKaHUU Like Mr. Robot on Facebook: http://usanet.tv/1I4TSOs Follow Mr. Robot on Twitter: http://usanet.tv/1Cx3Y6e Get more USA Visit USA's Official Site: http://po.st/9GU6nd Like USA on Facebook: http://usanet.tv/1iLnr7j Follow USA on Twitter: http://usanet.tv/1yoAXHX Mr. Robot | Sneak Peek: Season 4 Episode 10 | on USA Network https://www.youtube.com/channel/WhoIsMrRobot" 2019-12-02T22:17:15.000Z

So far, Mr. Robot has been pretty insane and amazing. This article will have spoilers below up to the most recent episode from last week.

The acting for the season deserves a bunch of Emmys, along with the amazing writing. The storylines are going to be all wrapped up, and it looks like we’re heading for a lot more twists and turns.

We recently learned a dark truth about Elliot’s dad, and if you look back on previous seasons, you can see that the show has been hinting about this dark, heartbreaking secret for all this time. I loved the scene between Elliot and his counselor, learning that she still genuinely cares for him and wants to make sure that he will be OK.

Then Elliot and Darlene pulled off an amazing hack on Whiterose and ended up getting all of her money, along with the money from the rest of the members of the Deus Group. The group was also doxxed and now everything they were doing in secret is known to the world.

White Rose no longer has control of her secret project, and Elliot has all the information about it and how to take it down from Price. But he hasn’t looked at that information yet, and I’m really curious to find out what it entails. Did Whiterose really figure out a way to give people a second chance at life, or was that all a lie? Can Angela be saved?

Meanwhile, it seems like the Dark Army is still after Dom, Elliot, and Darlene. Poor Dom’s life turned heartbreaking, but she was able to save her family with the help of Degan. So all is not yet lost.

Season 4 has been amazing and the reviews reflect it. If you look at the IMDb reviews, you’ll see that the episode ratings are 9.5, 8.9, 8.8, 8.8, 9.8, 9.2, a solid 10 stars for Episode 7 where Elliot’s dark secret about his dad was revealed, then 9.4 for episode 8, and 9.9 stars for Episode 9.

Tonight’s episode is called “410 Gone.” The description reads: “Elliot deals with the fallout from Deus Group.”

Episode 11 will air on December 15. Episodes 12 and 13 will air on December 22, with the big sendoff beginning that night only at 9 p.m. Eastern that night, one hour earlier than normal.

Are you ready?