How to Watch Dayton vs North Florida Basketball

The No. 18 ranked Dayton Flyers (10-2) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-7) at the University of Dayton Arena Monday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Dayton vs North Florida live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

North Florida vs Dayton Preview

The Flyers are off to an impressive 10-2 start, and they’re 7-0 on their home court this season. Their two losses came at the hands of No. 5 Kansas earlier in the season and an upset loss in overtime to Colorado on December 21. Dayton won their most recent game, 81-53, against Grambling State two days before Christmas. This will be their first post-holiday game, and the final game of their non-conference schedule.

The Flyers have been rather prolific on offense so far this season, averaging 83.8 points a game, which is 6th in the NCAA. They will be facing a North Florida defense that has allowed 76.8 points a game. Dayton is led by sophomore forward Obi Toppin, who is averaging 18.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest, both of which lead the team. Toppin is one of four Flyers averaging in double figures, including guard Jalen Crutcher (13.1 points), guard Ibi Watson (11.7 points) and forward Ryan Mikesell (10.1 points).

The December 21 loss to Colorado is still very fresh, and Dayton head coach Anthony Grant has made sure his players have learned from it. “Coach … does a great job of holding us accountable,” Watson said. “When you see yourself on film doing things that could have led to the win, that helps a lot,” Watson noted about rewatching the game later with his teammates.

As for North Florida, their season has been a bit of a mixed bag. They began the season 5-1, riding a four-game winning streak after dropping their opener to Florida, but they haven’t been able to string many wins together since. They won two in a row in mid-December before falling to Syracuse, 82-70, on December 21.

The Ospreys are led by sophomore forward Kyle Hendricksen, who is averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 boards per game. He leads North Florida in both of those categories. Senior guard Ivan Gandia-Rosa is chipping in 14.6 points and a team-high 6.1 assists, and guards Garrett Sams (14 points) and J.T. Escobar (12.8 points) are also averaging in double figures.

North Florida are lacking a bit defensively, however, and it could hurt them in this game. The Ospreys have allowed opposing teams to snag 511 rebounds against them this season, but they may not get many chances against a Dayton team that is shooting lights out. The Flyers currently lead the nation in field-goal percentage, hitting 53.4% of their shots from the field.