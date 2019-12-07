Penn State vs Ohio State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team will host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday as each squad enters Big Ten play.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Ohio State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Ohio State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Ohio State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Penn State vs Ohio State Preview

The Buckeyes played away from their gym for the first time all season on Wednesday, pounding the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels 74-49 in Chapel Hill to improve to 8-0.

Ohio State held the Tar Heels to 17-of-62 (27.4%) shooting from the field. UNC head coach Roy Williams hadn’t lost at home by more than 21 points in his 18-year tenure with the school before the 25-point defeat.

“We have so much respect for this program,” Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said of North Carolina, according to 247 Sports. “I couldn’t have more respect for Coach Williams than what I do. To come in here and perform well, I was really pleased with our team and our players.

“I am proud of our guys. I thought we weathered some times when we didn’t perform particularly well, especially with some turnovers. We have to get better with that.”

Ohio State sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. led all participants with 18 points, his season high, shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

“We got some shots up earlier today in the gym and my teammates did a great job of finding me,” Washington said, per 247 Sports. “The coaches did a great job in calling some sets and it was me just trusting the offense and letting it come to me and not getting controlled by the game. I put them up and a couple of them went in early.”

The Nittany Lions improved to 7-1 on Wednesday, besting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 76-54 at home.

PSU sophomore guard Myreon Jones scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Redshirt senior forward Mike Watkins grabbed 16 rebounds and notched 5 blocks, both game highs, to go with 7 points, 3 steals, and a pair of assists.

Penn State helped Wake Forest to 20 turnovers, limiting their foes to 17-of-58 (29.3%) shooting. The Nittany Lions grabbed nearly as many offensive rebounds (17) as the Demon Deacons had defensive boards (23).

“I thought our defense set the tone for this game,” Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers said, according to The Associated Press. “We defended. We rebounded. We really challenged our team.”

Penn State closed the first half on an 11-1 run, carrying an 18-1 advantage into the midway break.

“I thought that last four minutes of the first half really set the tone going into the second half,” Chambers said, per the Daily Collegian. “I thought they really held down the fort. Not only held down the fort, but increased the lead. We did that at Syracuse as well.