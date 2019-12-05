How to Watch ‘Project Runway’ Season 18 Episode 1 Online

Season 18 of Project Runway premieres December 5 at 9:30 p.m. EST on Bravo. The series follows an array of talented designers as they compete to determine who wins the $250K cash prize and a feature in Elle magazine.

‘Project Runway’ Season 18 Preview

The usual array of hosts and judges will appear on Project Runway season 18. Karli Kloss returns as host, while Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will serve as judges. Kloss recently sat down with Daily Mail to discuss the show’s impact, and what she hopes to teach the new contestants along the way.

“I’ve been able to learn from the most incredible designers and editors and photographer. I feel like as a model and as someone in the industry I just have so much to share,” she said. “I hope that I can give this young new generation a little more real world advice because fashion is hard. I really try to give the designers advice based on what is happening in my life, in the business right now.”

The new contestants include:

Alan Gonzalez

Asma Bibi

Brittany Allen

Chelsey Carter

Dayoung Kim

Delvin McCray

Geoffrey Mac

Jenn Charkow

Marquise Foster

Melanie Trygg

Nancy Volpe-Beringer

Sergio Guaderrama

ShaVi Lewis

Veronica Sheaffer

Victoria Cocieru

Tyler Neasloney

Neasloney talked to Wyoming News about the opportunity, and how he’s eager to prove what he’s capable of. “I didn’t go to fashion school, I didn’t go to design school or anything like that, so fashion, for me, really came from my mom,” he admitted. “The top floor of our house is entirely her sewing area, and it was magical.” Neasloney also talked about the surprise he felt when he was selected to compete on the show.

“It almost felt a little premature for me because I had just launched, and I was spread really thin,” he admitted. “Then it happened, and I was like, ‘Let’s do it, let’s go full-speed ahead.’ The long hours and the stress of standing in front of four fashion industry powerhouses is a lot. But I was so excited … and it was very humbling the first day when you’re like, ‘Wow, these are people who have been in this game for 10 years, people who have made outfits for Madonna and Kim Kardashian.’”