How to Watch South Alabama vs Richmond Basketball

Richmond has a chance to build on its 7-1 start to the season as they host South Alabama Jaguars (5-3) at Robins Center on Sunday.

How to Watch South Alabama vs Richmond

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch South Alabama vs Richmond live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

South Alabama vs Richmond Preview

Richmond has a chance at a little history, as an 8-1 start would tie the best start for the program since the 1985-86 season. The only thing standing in their way is South Alabama, a school the Spiders have had success against, going 3-0 all-time against the Jaguars. The teams also played last year, with Richmond pulling out a 91-82 victory.

Blake Francis led the way for the Spiders in their last win, netting 29 points in a 80-63 victory over Hampton.

South Alabama nearly pulled off a massive upset at their home court earlier in the year against Auburn, but were burnt by a buzzer-heater.

“The crowd tonight was tremendous,” South Alabama coach Richie Riley said. “It really contributed to our energy level. It’s something our kids will remember for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, they’ll have to remember losing by one. But playing in this atmosphere was really cool. I hope that we can get them (fans) to come back.”

Richmond received two points this week in the AP Top 25 poll this week, marking the first time since 2011 that the Spiders got some love. Riley agrees that Richmond has the makings of one of the top teams in the nation with their wins over Power 5 foes.

“After watching Richmond on film, I feel like they’re a top-25 team. They have three Power 5 wins against Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and Boston College, and their only loss was to Auburn, where they were up one at halftime. They’re a very dangerous offensive team; they’re probably the best offensive team we’ve played. They have guys that can really shoot it around the perimeter and a good post player in (Grant) Golden. They’re difficult to defend. We’re going to have to be locked in defensively, execute offensively and keep them out of transition.”

It’s been a while since the Jaguars were on the court, losing to La Salle 81-76 in overtime in the final of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 27. Facing a tough Spiders squad, Richie is hoping his team can knock off the rust quick.

“We’re going to have to show up and play. It’ll be a test because the last time we were on the road, we didn’t play very well. It’s our second true road game. We just finished three neutral-site games, which was good for us to be away from home and simulate that road environment.

“We’re playing a veteran team that really knows how to play – their IQ is off the charts – and they really shoot it. We have to do a great job of continuing to take care of the ball – we’re top 30 in the country right now in fewest turnovers – and continue to shoot a good percentage – we’re top 30 in field-goal percentage too. We have to keep doing those things and keep them out of transition, and be disciplined enough in the half court to slow them down.”

Richmond is a 7.5-point favorite for the game.