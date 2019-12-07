‘Steven Universe Future’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fans of Steven Universe cannot contain their excitement that after almost a year, the show is finally back. Now it’s called Steven Universe Future and it’s premiering tonight, Saturday, December 7, 2019 on The Cartoon Network. The first episode airs at 8 p.m. Eastern. Read on for all the details about how to watch the new episodes online, even if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Steven Universe Future’ Preview

Steven Universe Future takes place about two years after the main series and comes with a new opening sequence, Polygon shared. The first episodes air on Saturday, December 7 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. They include:

Little Homeschool

Guidance

Rose Buds

Volleyball

Each episode is 15 minutes long, which in turn will lead to a full hour of new Steven Universe Future content.

On December 14, two new episodes will air: Bluebird and A Very Special Episode

Then on December 21, two more episodes will air: Snow Day and Why So Blue?

Finally, two more episodes will air on December 28: Little Graduation and Prickly Pair.

Fans will also get a new title sequence, Polygon shared, which includes the introduction of all new crystal gems. The Little Homeworld is now complete. And it looks like we’ll see some new villains and some old, familiar faces.

Steven’s now 16 and he can drive. It’s a whole new world for Steven Universe fans, that’s for sure.

Here’s a first look clip from the new season:

And a trailer advertising the new season:

It’s a new epilogue limited series and the future’s looking very bright.

And here are some more videos released by The Cartoon Network:

Are you excited about the new limited series? We’ve known about it since New York Comic Con, and now the day is finally here.