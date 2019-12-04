How to Watch Tom Brady In the Room Interview Online Without Cable

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be the first featured subject on the new E! News series In the Room.

Brady’s episode of In the Room will air Wednesday, December 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of In the Room on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include E!.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of In the Room on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

E! is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of In the Room on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Tom Brady: In the Room’ Preview

According to E!, In the Room will provide viewers with “an unfiltered, in-depth look into celebrities’ lives that viewers can’t get anywhere else.” They’ll start by talking with the 42-year old quarterback at one of his TB12 training facilities. In a 30-second clip released by the network, Brady discusses his 10-year marriage to model and businesswoman Gisele Bündchen and the challenges they both face in everyday life considering their hectic schedules.

“Marriage is, I’m sure for everyone out there, you know, they ebb and they flow,” Brady says in the clip. “I think the challenging part for us is we are very ambitious people. And a lot of times, you know, I’m going one direction, she’s going the other and it’s ships passing in the night … I’m going to football and she’s got things she’s doing and oh, by the way, the kids,” Brady said, listing some of the challenges he faces in his family life. Brady and Bündchen have three children, and they were married in 2009.

Brady also shares a few thoughts on how he and Bündchen have made their marriage work over the past decade: “You know, I think we just have to make sure we take time for one another,” Brady told Jason Kennedy, who conducted the interview and will be hosting In the Room. “I think if you want it to get better and improve, you gotta communicate. I want to support her in her dreams, she wants to support me in mine–and it’s not like because I’m a football player her life’s gonna stop,” Brady said.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, has recently delved into a number of endeavors other than football. He has opened two TB12 training facilities in Boston and in Foxboro, where the New England Patriots play their home games, and he has plans to build more in New York and Los Angeles.

E!’s In the Room promises to take “audiences inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews on a range of topics, from professional ventures to passions to personal updates,” and while this episode is filmed at a TB12 facility and not Brady’s home, it still looks to be a revealing peek into the personal life of one of the NFL’s all-time great players.