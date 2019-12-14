How to Watch UL Monroe vs Stephen F. Austin Basketball

Stephen F. Austin (7-2) is looking to rebound after having a four-game win streak snapped as they host Louisiana-Monroe (4-3) on Saturday at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UL Monroe vs Stephen F. Austin

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch UL Monroe vs Stephen F. Austin live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

UL Monroe vs Stephen F. Austin Preview

Stephen F. Austin landed on the national radar for upsetting Duke 85-83 in a thriller, but the Lumberjacks were beaten by Alabama last time out, 78-68.

Four Stephen F. Austin players were in double-figures, led by Cameron Johnson’s 18. However, it wasn’t enough.

“Alabama made an A-plus hire with Nate Oats,” Stephen F. Austin coach Kyle Keller said. “We weren’t very good and they were the reason why. We didn’t turn them over like we normally turn people over. I didn’t have us ready and Alabama did a great job of taking us away from what we don’t want to do.”

Keller took a lot of the blame for the loss to the Crimson Tide.

“To be honest with you and I hate to say it but I didn’t have us ready,” SFA’s Keller said. “I thought we were unbelievably selfish. We didn’t trust and I think Alabama put us in a lot of pressure.”

It’s been a mixed bag for Louisiana-Monroe, which fell to Grambling State last time out 66-61.

Late in the loss to Grambling, JD Williams made a layup with 1:26 to play to pull Louisiana-Monroe into a tie. But they weren’t able to hang on.

“It’s funny because in all the games we’ve played, it’s been good when we find the right group of players,” Louisiana-Monroe head coach Keith Richard said earlier this season. “Sometimes it’s a different group in each game, so we have to surf a little bit until we can find our best basketball.”

Williams has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games, according to The Associated Press.

“I know I’m not going to hit every shot and I try to stay focused,” Williams said. “I just have to keep shooting and playing hard to help us win.”

ULM open conference play in the Sun Belt on Dec. 19, and have been using games against teams like Stephen F. Austin to tune-up for that stretch.

“It’s been very beneficial because we’ve changed a little bit,” Richard said. “We’re working more in our traditional three-guard lineup instead of staying big all the time and it’s been a good mix for us.”

The Lumberjacks are a 10.5 points favorite for the game. The total is 138.