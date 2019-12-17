How to Watch USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Online

Game two of the five-game Rivalry Series between the United States and Canada takes place Tuesday at the Avenir Center in New Brunswick.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NHL Network.

USA vs Canada Preview

Fresh from their 4-1 victory in the first game of this five-game series, the United States Women’s Hockey team look to keep their winning ways going with another victory against Canada Tuesday. After falling behind on a quick goal by Victoria Bach and the Canadian team, the U.S. came back, scoring four consecutive goals to win the game.

“It’s awesome to have this series, five games against Canada, especially on some big networks, to be able to get our sport out on a platform. Hopefully we’re inspiring these younger generations, just like the girls who came before us did for us,” defenseman Megan Keller said. Keller score the first of the U.S.’s four goals Saturday.

She was followed by forward Amanda Kessel, who scored on a power play in the second to make it a 2-1 game. Then, the Americans executed a quick one-two punch. In her debut with the United States Women’s team, Abby Roque scored her first goal and the team’s third, before a shot by Alex Carpenter made it 4-1. Carpenter, Kessel and forward Kelly Pannek each had two points apiece in the game. In goal for the U.S., Alex Cavallini started the game and played well, recording an impressive 31 saves on the night.

For the women on both sides of the puck, this series is about more than just winning, losing, and friendly competition. It’s about visibility, as well as the possibility of eventually growing and expanding the sport.

“I think it’s important for people to watch us play and see the level of talent and entertainment that’s out there,” Kessel said of the international series. “It’s getting that understanding that we need to help get us a place to play year-round so that people can see us more than five times a year.” The Rivalry Series is also a wonderful way to connect hockey fans of all ages.

“It was awesome to see all the fans out there and the young girls and all the USA chants. Any time we get to play on home soil, it’s always fun,” Keller said.

While the United States. women won the first match of the series this year, Canada won the first-ever installment of the Rivalry Series last year when it was only three games, 2-1.