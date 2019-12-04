How to Watch Vikings Season 6 Premiere Online Without Cable

The hit History Channel series Vikings returns Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour Season 6 premiere.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The History Channel is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

Start Your Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch Vikings live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

The History Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Vikings on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

The History Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Vikings on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Vikings Season 6 Premiere Preview

The final season promises to deliver everything fans have come to love. “New Beginnings” and “The Prophet” air back-to-back, with both packing a dramatic punch as they catch up viewers on events following a major battle. Bjorn has become king, but issues with his mother have complicated his duties. Without her as a source to trust, he is left to fend for himself. Meanwhile, Lagertha is in search of a different life and has her own demons to deal with as she tries to move forward. Prince Oleg is settling on a few plans as the season premiere continues. Ivar comes in contact with the leader of the Kievan Rus under less than hospitable circumstances. It all leads to test that could push Ivar to the very limit and even further.

The meeting of Ivar and Oleg is one that was on series creator Michael Hirst’s mind as he spoke to TV Guide about the new season. ‘So Season 6, in a way, puts him into a different context, a context in which he’s forced into a relationship with a ruler, Oleg of Rus, who is by any standards crueler, more rapacious, more bloody that he has ever been,” Hirst said of the decision. “And in fact, it’s hard to think that Oleg considers human life of value at all. And I think that in dealing with that relationship and his new context and now his lack of power, for me, I think Ivar is humanized again, is a lot more sympathetic to him, you understand things he’s doing again.” The decision to see Ivar as more human is one that should keep fans debating throughout the season.

Critics have already made their predictions for tonight’s show (or at least their hopes for it). Some were worried that the quality of the series might be lacking. Forbes writer Erik Kane wrote, “Hopefully the uptick in quality at the end of Season 5 means that next season will be decent. There was so much of this season that was almost unwatchable—-it really was that bad at times—-but I have a spoonful of hope now. I’d love to see Vikings end well.”

Expect cliffhangers as this season continues towards its mid-point. With only half of the episodes scheduled to air, viewers will have to wait for resolution. The final 10 episodes of the series will instead air at some point in 2020. It’s not the end of the Vikings franchise. Netflix announced that Hirst had signed a deal to bring Vikings: Valhalla to their service.