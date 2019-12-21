Weber State vs James Madison Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The James Madison Dukes football team will host the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday in the FCS championship semifinals.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include ESPNU, while the “Max” package come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Weber State vs James Madison on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle comes with 49 channels, including ESPNU. It costs $35 for the first month ($45 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Weber State vs James Madison live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

ESPNU is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Weber State vs James Madison on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Weber State vs James Madison Preview

The Wildcats (11-3) squeaked past the Montana Grizzlies 17-10 in the quarterfinals, despite getting outgained from scrimmage 274-113.

Weber State’s defense came up with 5 interceptions, and their offense never coughed it up.

“It’s a big win for our program. I thought our defense played outstanding,” Weber State head coach Jay Hill said, according to the Standard-Examiner. “I’m very proud of the seniors … I can’t say enough about their preparation and their leadership, and what those guys mean to this team.”

He added: “We said we wanted to take another step forward this year. This is part of that step. I don’t think we’ve finished it yet. We want to be mentioned with the elite teams in the country … Our players and myself, we’re not content with where we’re at yet. We still have bigger goals ahead of us.”

Wildcats redshirt sophomore defensive end George Tarlas came up with a pair of picks. His second sealed the victory — the Grizzlies were on their 40-yard line with 2:01 remaining when he picked off a pass over the middle.

“I’m grateful, really. I don’t know how I ended up there,” Tarlas said, per the Standard-Examiner. “I just did my job, I was just trying to hide from the quarterback and show up at the end and get the pick … I don’t know how I ended up getting the picks, we’ve been doing these plays before but this week the quarterback ended up throwing it my way so I had to take advantage of that.”

The Dukes (13-1), seeking their third title game appearance in four years, dominated the Northern Iowa Panthers 17-0 in the quarterfinals last week.

Redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci completed 19 of 28 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

The James Madison defensive front got home for 5 sacks — senior defensive lineman John Daka recorded a pair, and redshirt senior defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter, redshirt senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway, and junior defensive lineman Mike Greene had one apiece.

Daka and Carter have 16.5 and 11.5 sacks on the season, respectively, ranking first and third among CAA players.

“We have a number of seniors on the team, a lot of veteran guys that have played significant football and big football games,” James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti said, according to The Washington Post. “Here you play a lot of big football games because you catch everybody’s best shot. I think the key to the drill here is you don’t make more of this game than what it is. It’s just a game. The things you’ve got to do to be successful haven’t changed.”