Arsenal vs Leeds FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Arsenal will host Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal vs Leeds Preview

Arsenal, who sit in 10th place on the Premier League table with 27 points through 21 matches, will be playing their fifth match under manager Mikel Arteta.

The club sacked Unai Emery on Nov. 29, then played under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg until the hiring of Arteta on Dec. 20.

The Gunners played to road draws against Everton and Bournemouth in their first tests under Arteta, then fell to Chelsea 2-1 at home.

The Spaniard earned his first victory at the helm on New Year’s Day, besting Manchester United 2-0 at Emirates Stadium behind goals from Nicolas Pépé and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

“It feels great, incredible; I’m so happy and proud of the players and the performance they put in,” Arteta told BT Sport, according to Onefootball.

“It was much better in the first half than the second. Everything we planned to do worked really well. We had enough chances to put the game to bed much earlier. Physically the level dropped in the second half but the commitment and desire was terrific.

“Right from the start I could feel a different atmosphere. Thank you so much to the fans because we really need them. The players play so much better when they are behind us. Hopefully we gave them something to be proud of today.

“I try to help the players as much as possible and give them the right structure to feel comfortable. But they have to deliver and I’m so happy they are doing that at the moment.”

Leeds United, with 52 points through 26 EFL Championship matches, sit atop the league table, holding a goal-differential advantage over West Bromwich Albion.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa said his side will not overlook the FA Cup as they strive for promotion to the Premier League.

“It is an official engagement and every official engagement we cannot consider a distraction,” he said, according to The Independent.

“Of course it is a big challenge for us. It is enough to see the players and the prestige and the level they have.

“The stadium they play, how many supporters they have around the world, the manager and the previous managers, all these facts describe the power of the club.”

Robbie Gotts, a 20-year-old defender, and Illan Meslier, a 19-year-old goalkeeper, are expected to make their first-team debuts on Monday.

“Both of them (Gotts and Meslier), they do not have to prove anything to us,” Bielsa said, per The Independent.

“If they play well, that is better, and if they don’t play well, it is not going to change anything about the step forward they are giving.”