Bills vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Houston Texans (10-6) are back in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years as the AFC South champs and face the Buffalo Bills (10-6) to kick off Wild Card weekend in the NFL on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m. ET and will be televised on both ESPN and ABC.

Bills vs Texans Preview

The Bills and Texans did not have to sweat about getting into the playoffs and were able to rest most of their starters in the final week of the season.

The Texans are hoping to turn around their recent playoff woes. They’ve lost two in a row, the latest a 21-7 loss to the Colts in last year’s Wild Card round.

Offensively, quarterback Deshaun Watson leads the way for the Texans. He has thrown for 3,852 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, running for 413 yards with seven more touchdowns. But it’s his intangibles that set him apart and that have help make the Texans contenders.

“He’s got great poise,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. “Anybody that’s been around him for a long time, (knows) he doesn’t have any fear. He has no fear and …. he has a lot of fun playing, you see the smile on his face, he loves playing football and he loves being out there with his teammates.”

Texans All-Pro pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins agreed with his head coach.

“Everybody in this locker room, offense and defense feeds off of his game and how he never feels like we’re out of a game no matter what the score is,” Hopkins said. “He’s a winner. He’s won his whole career and it shows every day in everything he does.”

The Texans aren’t taking the Bills signal-caller lightly, either. Josh Allen has had a stellar sophomore season in the NFL and won’t make life easy for a Houston defense that has had trouble defending dual-threat QBs.

“I mean, this guy’s thrown for 3,000 yards and he’s got 500 yards rushing. This guy is a dangerous player,” O’Brien told reporters on Tuesday. “He does a lot of things well.”

The Bills were a nice surprise this season and gave the Patriots a run for the AFC East title, coming up just short. Buffalo hasn’t won a playoff game in 24 season, when they beat the Dolphins in a 1995 Wild Card matchup.

“It would just be great for our entire organization, our fanbase,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said on WGR Sports Radio this week. “That’s the first people that I think about and everyone that’s been here for so long and everyone who’s rooted for this team for so long. It’s the most loyal and passionate fanbase I’ve ever been around, and I’ve been around some good ones. To me, for [general manager] Brandon [Beane] and myself, and I don’t want to put words into Brandon’s mouth here, but just joining the situation in the last two-and-a-half years, at this point, I would just feel and think about the people that have been around here for so long and feel good for them more than anything.”

Houston is a 2.5-point favorite for the game.