How to Watch Bradley vs Evansville Basketball Online

The Evansville Purple Aces basketball team will host the Bradley Braves in Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Bradley vs Evansville Preview

The Purple Aces, who upset the then-No. 1 Kentucky Wildcats on the road back on Nov. 12, are 9-6 overall.

On Saturday, they fell to the Valparaiso Crusaders 81-79 in overtime to drop to 0-2 in conference play.

“Those guys played their hearts out, out there,” Evansville interim head coach Bennie Seltzer said, according to the Evansville Courier & Press. “I thought they did everything they possibly could in order for us to win. It came down to a few mistakes down the stretch.”

Evansville forward DeAndre Williams scored a team-high 28 points to go with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Purples Aces led 69-61 with four minutes left in regulation, but turned the ball over four times across their remaining six possessions.

“They were playing a gap defense and our strength is to drive the ball, but it’s harder to drive when they’re set up,” Purples Aces guard Sam Cunliffe said, per the Evansville Courier & Press. “I thought we should’ve just kept running and kept moving trying to get shots up because that’s what our strength is, is playing fast, right? I think next time we’ll do a better job of that when we’re up, just keep playing our game and trust it gets the result we want.”

Evansville’s now played two games without head coach Walter McCarty, who’s on administrative leave as the school investigates an alleged Title IX violation.

“If one falls, it’s just like another player,” guard Artur Labinowicz said, per the Evansville Courier & Press. “If (a player) comes down and gets injured, it’s next man up. Somebody else has to come in and step up, so we have to stay together and fight through adversity like we always have. We beat Kentucky, we lose three straight and then win five straight.”

The Braves had won five of six before they lost to the Northern Iowa Panthers 69-64 on Saturday, falling to 10-5 on the season and 1-1 in MVC play.

Bradley guard Nate Konnell led the team with 18 points (on 6-of-11 shooting) and 9 rebounds, coming up with a game-high 3 steals.

Panthers guard AJ Green led all participants with 35 points. He shot 10-of-21 from the field; his teammates combined to shoot 11-of-39.

“AJ Green was tremendous,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said, according to the Des Moines Register. “He made huge shots, huge plays in big moments. He made all his free throws and played very, very well. We knew AJ was going to take his shots and get his points.