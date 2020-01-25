Chelsea vs Hull City FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Hull City will host Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Hull City vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea topped Championship side Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the third round behind first-half goals from midfielders Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley.

They’ve gone 1-1-1 since, all in Premier League play. The Blues drew with Arsenal 2-2 on Tuesday despite playing with a man advantage from the 26th minute on. Defender César Azpilicueta gave Chelsea a 2-1 lead in the 84th minute, finishing a cross with his right foot, but Arsenal back Héctor Bellerín equalized three minutes later with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box.

“We stayed in the mode of dealing with them with 11, when really with 10 we could have been a bit more aggressive,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said, according to The Guardian. “I didn’t mind that, cos at half-time it gave us a chance to reboot, recharge and go it again. Even though we’re disappointed with the result and the goals [we conceded] you still look at the chances we created in the second half and actually also in the first, and say we should be scoring more goals.”

Hull City have dropped two straight in Championship play since they bested Rotherham United 3-2 in the FA Cup’s third round behind striker Tom Eaves’ stoppage-time winner, his third tally of the match.

They fell to Fulham 1-0 at home on Jan. 11, then lost to Derby County by the same score on the road a week later.

The skid’s seen the Tigers fall from eighth to 12th on the league table, with 39 points through 28 matches.

They trail Preston North End — who’ve played one more match — by seven points for the last spot in the Championship play-offs.

On Friday, Hull City manager Grant McCann indicated he’s prioritized upcoming Championship ties with Huddersfield and Brentford over the FA Cup tilt with Chelsea.

“This is a great game for us but Huddersfield and Brentford is more important for me, it really is,” McCann said, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

“They’re the big ones. The league games are the priority. This is a nice bonus. We’ll look forward to the game and we’ll try to win it, of course we will. We won’t go out there with any other intention than that.”

The Tigers will be without injured defenders Jordy de Wijs, Callum Elder, and Matthew Pennington, who’ve combined to make 47 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Chelsea won’t have defender Marcos Alonso, midfielder Christian Pulisic, or striker Tammy Abraham available as they deal with injuries.