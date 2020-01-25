How to Watch Dayton vs Richmond Basketball on ESPN Plus

The Richmond Spiders basketball team will host the No. 7 Dayton Flyers in Atlantic 10 play on Saturday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Washington locally, but if you don’t have that channel, anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Dayton vs Richmond Preview

The Flyers secured an eighth consecutive victory on Wednesday, besting the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 86-60 at home to improve to 17-2 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.

Dayton shot a season-best 35-of-54 (64.8%) from the field and went 10-of-25 (40%) from distance, and they assisted on all but 10 of their makes.

“Being able to get out in transition as much as we did allowed us to hit some spurts they weren’t able to overcome,” Flyers head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “I thought our guys did a really good job of sharing the ball tonight. When you see 25 assists, that’s a great number.”

Flyers guard Jalen Crutcher led all participants with 23 points and 7 assists, shooting 9-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-9 from deep.

“He’s a really good player,” Grant said of the junior, per the Dayton Daily News. “I think he’s been proving that since he stepped on campus for what we asked him to do as a freshman and what he grew into as a sophomore and his progression. He’s really good not only scoring but facilitating and making plays for his teammates.”

Dayton big man Obi Toppin, a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft, snatched a game-high 9 boards, adding 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting.

The Spiders have won three in a row to improve to 15-4 overall and 5-1 in Atlantic 10 action. On Wednesday, they pounded the La Salle Explorers 75-57 at home.

In Richmond’s third game without leading scorer Blake Francis — who suffered a broken sternum in a Jan. 11 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens — forward Grant Golden scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting in just 16 minutes.

“It’s a huge loss losing your leading scorer no matter who it is but I think it was just a next up mentality,” Golden said, according to The Collegian. “We have the ability to make up for that scoring. I think a lot of it comes down to what we do on the defensive end and how we rebound and we did a good job at those two things tonight.”

Forward Tyler Burton came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 9 rebounds, setting career highs in both categories for the second straight game. The freshman added a pair of steals and a block.

“I’m just gonna take it one day at a time,” Burton said, per The Collegian, “just put in the work I’ve been putting in, just staying focused, listening to my coaches and listening to my great teammates.”