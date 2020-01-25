Garcia vs Redkach Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Danny García and Ivan Redkach will box at welterweight on Saturday, serving as the main event of a slate of matches at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The main card (Stephen Fulton vs Arnold Khegai, Jarrett Hurd vs Francisco Santana and García vs Redkach) begins at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Amazon Prime Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the fight live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the fight live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Get Hulu

Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch the fight live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

García vs Redkach Preview

García (35-2, 21 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision to Shawn Porter in a fight for the vacant WBC title in September 2018. He rebounded with a seventh-round TKO of Adrián Granados seven months later.

The 31-year-old was slated to challenge for Errol Spence Jr.’s IBF and WBC belts, then the champion crashed his Ferrari in October. Spence survived his being ejected from the car, but suffered various injuries.

“We picked Redkach because he’s dangerous and we knew he’d be tough,” García said, according to the New York Post. “I’m definitely not overlooking him. I want to show everyone I’m still one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.”

The 33-year-old Ukrainian’s left-handedness also played a factor in García’s selecting him.

“He’s been looking good his last couple fights,” García said, per BoxingScene.com. “He’s a southpaw, so I definitely wanted to fight a southpaw, you know, to get ready for the bigger fights [against Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao]. But I can’t overlook him. I know he’s hungry and I’ve gotta go in there and just handle my business.”

Redkach (23-4, 18 KOs) has won three consecutive fights, most recently stopping former titlist Devon Alexander in the sixth round of their June 2019 draw.

“The biggest weakness I see in Danny is that he’s not taking this seriously,” Redkach said Wednesday, according to ESPN. “He’s counting on this as a tuneup fight, and that’s a big mistake. This is not going to be a tuneup fight for him. Danny is already looking ahead to a fight with Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao, but before he gets to them, he picked me. I know it’s because I’m a southpaw [as they are]. But he’s going to get a rude wake-up on fight night.

“This win will change my life, and I’ve already worked my whole life to get to this moment. I want to win this fight, and then the biggest fights at welterweight will be open to me.”

Hall of Fame fighter “Sugar” Shane Mosley trained Redkach for the Alexander fight. Mosley’s father, Jack Mosley, is training him this time around.

“I’m being trained by Jack Mosley. This is the first time; we’ve been working together for a month and a half,” Redkach said, per ESPN. “Shane Mosley trained me for my last fight. Jack would come in and watch us train, but he didn’t really participate. It’s easy to see why Jack Mosley was trainer of the year in two separate years.”