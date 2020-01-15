Indiana vs Rutgers Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Indiana Hoosiers (13-3) will head to the RAC to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-4) Wednesday evening.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Indiana vs Rutgers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network, and the “Max” bundle comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Indiana vs Rutgers on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Indiana vs Rutgers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Indiana vs Rutgers Preview

The Hoosiers have won two straight, and they’re coming off an impressive 66-54 home court victory over the then-11th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Senior guard Devonte Green led the team in scoring against the Buckeyes with 19 points. Green is second on the team in scoring this season, and he is one of four Hoosiers players averaging in double figures.

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has played extremely well so far this season. He leads Indiana in both scoring and rebounding, with 14.6 points and eight rebounds a game. Forward Justin Smith is adding 11.8 points per contest, and guard Al Durham is chipping in 10.8. As a team, the Hoosiers are scoring 76.2 points a game, which is fifth in the Big Ten.

Both teams are 3-2 so far in the Big Ten conference, so this game is a huge one for each of them, with Indiana having one game on Rutgers overall record-wise. Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell knows what he and his team are about to go up against.

“I think they’re really good,” Pikiell said on Monday when asked about the Hoosiers. “I think they are playing really good basketball too. Ohio State is not an easy team to play against. Coming off two big wins, they have the two big guys inside. Devonte Green, they got some guards. Al Durham, I love him. High energy, athletic, rebounding, post-up team; so a very, very good post-up team. We haven’t played one of those in a while.”

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a three-point loss to Illinois. Rutgers had won six straight prior to losing 54-51 to the Ilini. Ron Harper Jr. leads the team in scoring with 12.2 points a game, and Geo Baker is second on the team with 11.4 points per contest.

Rutgers may have an edge in this one defensively. They are second in the conference in steals (7.2 per game), second in defensive rebounds (29.4 a game) and number one in scoring defense, allowing just 59.4 points a game.

The Scarlet Knights are last in the Big Ten in three-point shooting, however, hitting just 29.8% of their shots from beyond the arc, but they could get a boost from the home town crowd. Two of Indiana’s three losses have come on the road.