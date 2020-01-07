Knicks vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-7) will host the New York Knicks (10-26) at Staples Center Tuesday night.

Knicks vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers are coming off a 106-99 win over the Detroit Pistons Sunday. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles in scoring with 24 points, while LeBron James notched another triple-double, with 21 points, 14 boards, and 11 assists.

Los Angeles has been hot of late, winning five in a row after dropping four straight. The Lakers haven’t lost since Christmas day, however, and they’ll be facing a Knicks team that has dropped two straight. New York is coming off a high-scoring 135-132 loss against the Clippers, with Marcus Morris leading the way for the Knicks with 38 points. Morris leads the Knicks in scoring with 19.1 points a game, and he has gotten a great deal of help from former Laker Julius Randle.

Randle played his first four seasons with the Lakers before playing with the Pelicans last year. In his matchup against his former team last season, he dropped 35 points on the Lakers. Randle said recently that he’s happy where he is, and that he holds no ill will toward his former team.

“It wasn’t the right situation,” Randle said about leaving Los Angeles prior to Tuesday’s game. “Do I wish it would’ve worked out differently? I don’t get into what-ifs. It worked out how it was supposed to. I’m happy where I’m at now. Everything in life happens for a reason. Highs and lows of life happens for a reason. It made me the person I am today and I’m extremely happy to be a Knick.” He is playing well as a member of the Knicks and is second on the team in scoring with 18.6 points per contest. He also leads the team in rebounds (9.1 a game) and assists (3.3).

The Lakers are clearly the better team, although they are currently navigating through a bit of internal drama, with rumors they are willing to trade Kyle Kuzma a few weeks after Kuzma’s trainer talked smack about LeBron. Kuzma is the team’s third-leading scorer, and he has been a key contributor this season, so the situation Bears watching.

The Knicks have won eight of the last 10 meetings between these two teams.