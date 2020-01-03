Pelicans vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It will be a reunion of sorts as the Western Conference leading Los Angeles Lakers (27-7) welcome the New Orleans Pelicans (11-23) to Staples Center on Friday night.



Pelicans vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers will welcome some familiar faces back to their home building when the Pelicans come to town, having sent a large chunk of their roster to the New Orleans in the offseason for star forward Anthony Davis.

Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram all were draft picks of the Lakers and will be making their first trip back to Staples Center.

Ingram has been particularly impressive this season and has turned it on of late. He was named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week award after a stretch over the last three games where he’s averaged just over 27 points per game. He also led the way with 31 points as the Pelicans upset the Nuggets on Christmas Day, 112-110.

“He’s our best player,” Lonzo Ball told reporters this week. “He’s been showing it all year. He finally got the award because we finally won some games for him. Hopefully we can keep going.

“He gets better every year,” Ball added. “He stays in the gym. I think he’s become more of a leader. He’s talking a lot more. I’m just excited to see what he has in the future.”

The Lakers have got back on track after a four game losing streak, winning their last three, but their latest triumph against the Phoenix Suns wasn’t easy.

They opened up a 36 points lead on the struggling Suns, but found themselves only down single-digits in the fourth quarter. They still managed to pull out a 117-107 win.

“When you have a big lead at half, the advantage is sometimes not always you,” Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said. “The advantage is the other team, because they can come out and play free and just come out swinging and play with nothing to lose. That’s what they kinda did, and got the game back.”

The situation forced the Lakers starters back into the game after it seemed like they’d get the fourth quarter off.

“It was good that we got the win but we can’t allow ourselves to fall into a trap like that,” Davis said. “The team plays hard, they’re going to continue to play hard like any other team in the NBA. You give them any type of confidence, the Basketball Gods start turning.”

The Lakers are a 10.5-point favorite for the game. The Lakers won the first matchup of the season 114-110 in New Orleans.