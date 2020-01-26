Man City vs Fulham FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Manchester City will host Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Man City vs Fulham Preview

City reached the fourth round by blasting League Two side Port Vale 4-1 at home, the third in a run of seven consecutive matches across all competitions without a defeat.

Their last time out, the Sky Blues bested Sheffield United 2-1 in Premier League action on Tuesday. The reigning league champions sit in second place with 51 points through 24 matches, though they have little hope of repeating — Liverpool sit 16 points ahead with a match in hand.

On Saturday, City manager Pep Guardiola commended his players on how they’ve performed in light of the Reds’ stellar campaign.

“I would say the mentality of my team — what they have done in last two seasons — is incredible,” Guardiola said, according to the club’s official website. “It is the same guys, but I didn’t have any doubts.

“I know what happens with the champions in the Premier League. I have said many times, the year after what happens? They fall down… they drop.

“Liverpool will obviously be champions in the Premier League, but would be champions in Spain, Italy, Germany… everywhere. It’s impossible to handle it — even if we were in our best moments.”

Fulham sit in third place in the EFL Championship with 49 points through 29 matches, three ticks below Leeds United for a promotion.

“What I saw, it’s a really good team and I like the way they play,” Guardiola said of the Cottagers, per City’s site.

“It’s not easy to be relegated and the year after to be there again.

“When a team is third in Championship it’s because there is something.

“It’s a team that wants to play, it has personality. We spoke about that with the team and hopefully we can play because it’s a final.

“We will try and do our best.”

Fulham topped Premier League side Aston Villa 2-1 in the FA Cup’s third round. They’re coming off a disappointing scoreless draw with Charlton Athletic, who rank 20th in the Championship.

“If there’s one thing we’ve been shy of when we come up against teams like this — Charlton are full of heart, commitment, desire and passion — you need to match that first and foremost,” Fulham manager Scott Parker said, according to the South London Press. “If you match that you hope your talent and the way you play can pull you through the game.

“You can’t build your foundations on your talent because as we’ve seen this year when we build it on that we’ve got beat through opposition really working. I didn’t see that tonight. We matched them toe to toe in that sense.”