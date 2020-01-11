Marquette vs Seton Hall Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s a Big East battle as Seton Hall (11-4) puts their perfect conference record on the line as they host Marquette (11-4) on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Marquette vs Seton Hall on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include CBS Sports Network, while “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Marquette vs Seton Hall on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Marquette vs Seton Hall on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Marquette vs Seton Hall Preview

Seton Hall has been hard to stop since mid-December, reeling off five wins in a row. Their latest was a dominant 83-71 win against Xavier behind 21 points from Myles Powell.

Powell missed some time with a concussion and believes that might have helped the team, forcing them to find other ways to score and win games.

“It may sound crazy but that concussion could have been the best thing that happened to us,” Powell told The Associated Press. “Everybody put their big boy pants on and picked us up.”

Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard admitted Powell is not at full-strength yet.

“I think Myles is about 80% right now,” Willard said. “As he gets back in shape and gets over the concussion, you’re going to see a guy that will elevate his game even more.”

Romaro Gill (11 poins) Quincy McKnight (15) and Jared Rhoden (16) all scored in double-figures as well.

“We’ve got to get better defensively at the end of these games, not allowing threes and just understanding pacing a little bit better against pressure,” Willard said. “We’re in a good spot but we’ve got to get better. I still think we’re not where we need to be in certain aspects. I thought we rebounded the ball better. We’ve got to stop turning the basketball over.”

Marquette has dropped two of its last three, the latest a heartbreaking 81-80 loss to Providence. Despite the loss, Markus Howard — the nation’s leading scorer — recorded a whopping 39 points and Brendan Bailey added 19. Sacar Anim added nine and no other Golden Eagle had more than a basket.

“The Big East doesn’t get any easier,” Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “(Seton Hall) is one of the best teams in the country. They’re terrific and it’s going to be as big a task, as big a challenge as we’ve had all season.”

Seton Hall is a 5.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 145.5. The total has gone over in six of Marquette’s last seven games.