Memphis vs Wichita State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 23 Wichita State Shockers basketball team will host the No. 21 Memphis Tigers in American Athletic Conference play on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Memphis vs Wichita State Preview

The Shockers have won seven straight, most recently besting the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels 74-54 at home on Saturday to improve to 13-1 on the season. They’re 1-0 in conference play, having bested the East Carolina Pirates 75-69 at home three days earlier.

Wichita State guard Erik Stevenson led all participants with 29 points and 3 steals against Ole Miss, and he pulled down 6 rebounds, tied for a game high.

“He (Stevenson) loves playing against good teams, good players,” Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall said, according to The Sunflower. “He loves the man-on-man challenge, he really does. The better the team, sometimes, the more heated the game is, the more intense the game is, the better he plays. So, he’s just, you know, it’s his greatest strength and also sometimes his greatest weaknesses.

“He’s got to make sure it keeps all of that channeled in the proper way. But if he does, God, I just love his confidence and his swagger, and I’ll take that effort from him every night.”

Stevenson shot 9-of-15 from the field and 5-of-11 from 3-point range.

Fellow Shockers guard Jamarius Burton went 6-of-8 from the field and 1-of-1 from deep for 16 points, dishing a game-high 4 assists.

“I thought Erik and J.B. (Burton) were just two of the toughest guys on the court, and J.B. made big shot after big shot late in the clock,” Marshall said, per The Sunflower. “And Erik just had one of those special days.”

Memphis had a 10-game winning streak snapped their last time out, losing to the Georgia Bulldogs 65-62 at home on Saturday to improve to 12-2. They’re 1-0 in AAC play, having bested the Tulane Green Wave 84-73 at home on New Year’s Day.

The Tigers led the Bulldogs 47-39 with just under 16 minutes remaining.

“We had a couple of chances to knock them out,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said, according to The Associated Press. “We went up seven one time, and eight the next time, and just couldn’t do it. When you let a team hang around, this is what can happen.”

Georgia shot 10-of-22 (45.5%) from 3-point range. They went just 14-of-39 (35.9%) from inside the arc.

Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa scored 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and came up with 3 blocks, all game highs.

“I feel like that was a game we could have won,” Achiuwa said, per AP. “It just came down to the last four minutes. We have to follow (the game plan) every time down the stretch. The last four minutes, that’s kind of what happened. We lost focus, and this is a good learning experience moving on.”