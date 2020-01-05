Michigan vs MSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The highly-charged Michigan-Michigan State rivalry takes center stage on Sunday as the No. 14 Spartans (11-3, 3-0) hosts the No. 12 Wolverines (10-3, 1-1) in a highly-anticipated matchup of ranked teams.

Michigan vs MSU Preview

It always means more in a rivalry game, and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard knows that better than most when it comes to the battles between Michigan and Michigan State.

Howard played for the Wolverines as a member of the “Fab Five” back in his college days, which he joked might not be over yet.

“You know what’s going to help us on Sunday? I have one year left of eligibility,” Howard told reporters. “The No. 25 jersey is coming out of retirement.

“It’s a very competitive rivalry, but there’s a lot of respect from both sides,” Howard added. “I’m sure neither one of them wants to admit it, but it is.”

That being said, Howard tried to play down the importance of just one game.

“You already know my answer,” Howard told the Detroit Free Press. “UMass Lowell is a very important game. I don’t look at Michigan State as the most important game of the season. They all are the most important game of the season. That’s the best I can give you.”

Michigan has already played a gauntlet of games against ranked opponents. Since losing to No. 4 Oregon on Dec. 7, the Wolverines have won two in a row.

But no matter how Howard wants to frame the game, it’s obvious to the veteran players on both sides that this one is different than their other high profile matchups.

“There’s a different focus from both teams,” Michigan State’s Cassius Winston said. “Everyone’s locked in. You never catch anyone off-guard.”

Michigan State has been on a roll and is looking to extend its winning streak to seven with their rival coming to town.

“We’ve got a long way to go and a lot of work to go. And Michigan’s next on the list,” Izzo said.

It’s an interesting matchup of coaches, with Howard in his first year at Michigan and Tom Izzo holding his post with the Spartans since 1995, amassing a 617-235 record.

But despite the gaudy numbers on Izzo’s Hall of Fame resume, Howard said: “I’m not scared of anyone.”

Howard did mention the respect he has for Izzo and that he made an effort to connect with him at the Big Ten’s annual basketball media day.

“I went out to him and found him so I could share with him that I did a poor job of contacting him and just welcoming myself to the Big Ten and to this area because I don’t fear anyone,” Howard said. “I’ve always said that, but I do respect people and coach Tom Izzo has done a lot of great things for college basketball.”

Michigan State is a nine-point favorite for the game.