Minnesota vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (9-3) will face the No. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2) in the Outback Bowl on New Years Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Outback Bowl Preview

The Tigers have played well on both sides of the ball this season. On offense, Auburn is scoring 34 points a game, and they have a solid rushing attack, averaging 211 yards per contest. They are led by freshman quarterback Bo Nix, who has 2,633 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

The highlight of the Tigers’ season so far was beating a tough Alabama team Week 14, and their three losses were all against very good teams: Florida, LSU, and Georgia. The Tigers have had one of the more difficult schedules in the nation this season, and Auburn will matchup well against this Minnesota team.

As for the Gophers, their two losses on the season have come against two ranked teams: Wisconsin and Iowa. They have been competitive in every game they have played in this season, and head coach P.J. Fleck has created a strong team culture. Led by quarterback Tanner Morgan, the Gophers are scoring 34.3 points a game. Morgan has a grade-A talent in wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who has 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Bateman is also averaging over 20 yards a catch, and he’ll be facing a Tigers defense that is allowing 208 passing yards per contest.

On defense, the Tigers have the edge here, at least statistically. Auburn is allowing 18.6 points per contest, whereas the Gophers are giving up 22.4. Thus, whichever team plays the most mistake-free game could very likely win this one.

The Tigers are allowing 18.6 points and just over 323 total yards a game on defense, both of which rank in the top 20 nationally.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams, and the Gophers’ second bowl appearance in a row under Fleck. Minnesota will see 13 seniors play their last game in this one, so their team will likely look very different next year.