Nebraska vs Wisconsin Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten play on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Nebraska vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers had won six of seven before they fell to the now-No. 11 Michigan State Spartans 67-55 on Friday in East Lansing, dropping to 11-7 on the season and 4-3 in Big Ten play. The Spartans were coming off a road defeat to the Purdue Boilermakers that snapped a eight-game winning streak.

“Let’s cut to the chase, Michigan State’s really good,” Badgers head coach Greg Gard said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “So whether they won at Purdue or lost Purdue, we were coming in to play a really good team. Whether that’s extra motivation on their part, that’s for them to answer. But regardless, we were well aware of what kind of team we were going to see.”

The Badgers committed just 9 turnovers, but they shot 21-of-59 (35.5%) from the field and 4-of-19 (21.1%) from 3-point range.

“They really brought the energy coming off that loss,” Badgers guard Kobe King said of the Spartans, per the Wisconsin State Journal. “That definitely played a role in it. You could tell they were ready to play. That’s the thing in this league is that when you come off a tough loss like that, you’re really wanting to come out getting the next one and they got us.”

Badgers forward Nate Reuvers led all participants with 19 points while dishing 4 assists, tied for a game high. He scored 11 points during a 13-0 run that cut Michigan State’s lead to 39-33 early in the second half.

“This is a great game to play,” Reuvers said, per the Wisconsin State Journal. “You can learn a lot from it going forward. It especially should help us come postseason play. The big thing is to learn along the way so by the time March comes, we’re playing our best basketball.”

The Cornhuskers have dropped three straight, all in Big Ten action, to fall to 7-11 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

On Saturday, they lost to the Indiana Hoosiers 82-74 at home. Nebraska guard Cam Mack scored 20 points and dished 9 assists, both game highs, to go with 3 rebounds and a block.

The Cornhuskers took a 26-17 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half, but Indiana responded with a 25-8 run. The Hoosiers also opened the second period with a 16-2 spurt.

“We just aren’t deep enough, talented enough right now to fight through those stretches,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said, according to The Associated Press. “We certainly showed that we’re capable, but the overall consistency needs to get better.”