New Zealand vs India 3rd T20 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

New Zealand’s Black Caps will host the Men in Blue of India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday for the third of five T20 matches.

The match (starts early Wednesday morning/late Tuesday night at 2 a.m. ET) won’t be on TV in the United States, but anyone in the US can watch New Zealand vs India live on ESPN+:

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20 Preview

The Men in Blue took a 2-0 series lead on Sunday, chasing down the Black Caps’ 132 with 15 balls to spare at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Two days earlier, New Zealand put up 203 at the same stadium, only to be overtaken with six balls left.

“I think we had another good performance today, especially with the ball,” India captain Virat Kohli said after the second victory, according to ESPNcricinfo. “The bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there. Sticking to one side of the wicket was a very good feature for us as a team to restrict a good New Zealand team to 132 which I think was below par. The low total led us to bat in that manner but we thought the pitch was good for 160 in the first half.”

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the Black Caps out, taking a pair of wickets across four overs.

“We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing and I had to think on my feet as a captain,” Kohli said, per ESPNcricinfo. “The ball gripped for the spinners and I think Jadeja was outstanding.”

KL Rahul posted a match-high 57 runs off 50 balls for his second half-century of the series, earning man of the match honors.

“Obviously different circumstances, the target was different, the pitch was a little different from what we played on a couple of days ago,” Rahul said, per ESPNcricinfo. “So I knew I couldn’t play the same way I played a couple days ago.”

He added: “I think the understanding of my game and how I’m reading the situation and reading the game has gotten better for me. That’s helped me be more consistent and I’ve always put the team ahead and thought about what the team requires at that moment. More often than not I’ve come up with the right shots and right answers so that’s been the mantra for my success in the last several T20s.”

Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert led the Black Caps with 33 runs apiece, off 20 and 26 balls, respectively. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, one of Jadeja’s victims, posted 14 runs off 20 balls.

“It was a tough day and the wicket was quite different from the first game,” Williamson said, according to India Today. “As a batting unit, we needed probably another 15-20 runs more for a competitive total. Credit to the Indian bowlers for the way they restricted us, credit to the Indian side that put us under pressure and outplayed us in all the departments.”