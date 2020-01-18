Oregon vs UW Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After seeing their three-game conference winning streak stopped last time out, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks will have a chance to turn things around as they take on Washington on Saturday at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Oregon vs UW Preview

Oregon has played well this season, garnering them a top 10 ranking. However, head coach Dana Altman hinted that his Ducks still had a lot left in terms of their potential.

“We’re winning a few of these games but our challenge is we have to get a lot better. That’s the challenge,” Altman told The Athletic on Jan. 10 after beating Arizona. “We have to learn from wins. We’re not doing things very well. There’s so much more there.

“That’s the exciting thing. That’s what I told them in the locker room, ‘I’m really proud that you found a way to grind this out, but you guys have to understand that there’s so much more there.’”

Oregon learned a mighty lesson last time out against Washington State, suffering a stunning upset 72-61. Payton Pritchard played the whole game, leading the Ducks with 22 points.

“They played better and harder than us,” Altman told Oregon Live. “They had way too many second chance points. They beat us in the second half off of points off turnovers and just did a lot of things better than us.”

The loss dropped the Ducks to 4-2 in Pac 12 play.

Washington dropped Oregon State 64-56 last time out, ending a two-game skid against Pac 12 opponents. Five Huskies were in double-figures, led by Isaiah Stewart (15 points). Freshman guard RaeQuan Battle was inserted into the starting lineup and netted 11 points.

“We had gone through a week and (Jaden McDaniels) had practiced and he shot around a little bit, but he wasn’t really 100 percent,” Washington head coach Mike Hopkins said. “At the beginning, we just wanted to be in Jaden’s best interest and when he decided that he didn’t want to go, he said ‘coach, if you need me I can play.’ I said ‘let’s see how we do.’

“We started RaeQuan (Battle) and that’s what he does. I remember our first scrimmage before we went to Italy, he has seven threes. When you have a guy that hasn’t played a lot and he gets opportunities. He has that amazing shooter’s – not only shooter’s mechanics and feels, but he’s got the shooter’s mind. He is an incredible talent. To be able to do what he did tonight, that’s pretty special. It was a big difference in the game.”

Oregon is a 1.5-point road favorite for the game.