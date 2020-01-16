How to Watch Parma vs Roma Coppa Italia in USA

Parma will host Roma at Stadio Ennio Tardini on Thursday in the final match of the 2019-20 Coppa Italia round of 16.

Parma vs Roma Preview

Roma went seven consecutive matches without a defeat before their current two-match losing streak, which has seen them fall to Torino (2-0) and, most recently, Juventus (2-1) at home in Serie A play.

“It’s tough playing against a team like Juventus and we gave away two early goals,” Roma manager Paulo Fonseca said, according to the club’s official website. “We put in a good performance after that, against a great side. We were positive in the second period and put Juventus under pressure. However, once you go two goals down, it’s difficult.”

Parma reached the round of 16 by besting Frosinone 2-1 at home on a stoppage-time penalty kick from midfielder Hernani. They’ve lost just once in five matches since, all in Serie A play.

The Crociati got crushed by Atalanta 5-0 in Bergamo on Jan. 6, then rebounded with a 2-0 home victory over Lecce a week later. Through 19 matches, they have 28 points — one behind Cagliari for a spot in the second qualifying round of next year’s Europa League.

“The compliments for seventh place I will pass on to the lads,” Parma manager Roberto D’Aversa said, according to Football Italia. “They made an extraordinary first half of the season.

“We have collected important points and in difficult times they were compact, also because of the heavy number of absentees we’ve had.”

He added: “Compared to previously, we’ve never looked back. It will be the same after this game, just like it was after the 5-0 defeat to Atalanta.

“Just because they’re called Atalanta, they are underestimated. They are very strong and have qualified from the first phase of the Champions League and even stopped Inter.

“Today, the lads went to the pitch for a personal redemption, after only participating for 15 minutes in Bergamo.”

On Tuesday, D’Aversa noted his side must stay disciplined against the possession play Roma, who sit in fifth on the league table with 35 points.

“Their best weapon is possession of the ball,” the manager said, per Football Italia. “They have important qualities in individual battles.

“We need to be very good from the point of view of being compact and in understanding their strengths and weaknesses.”

Parma have won the Coppa Italia three times, but haven’t taken the title since 2002. Roma have claimed it nine times, most recently winning consecutive titles in 2007 and 2008.

“They are a very strong team, for me the strongest on the counter-attack, with very quick offensive players,” Fonseca said of Parma, per Football Italia.

“They are a physical team, very solid, they are difficult to play against. But I think we have prepared strategically for the game well and the players want to win tomorrow.”