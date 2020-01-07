Penn State vs Rutgers Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Penn State Nittany Lions (12-2) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-3) at the Rutgers Athletic Center Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Rutgers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network, and the “Max” bundle comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Rutgers on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Rutgers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Penn State vs Rutgers Preview

The Scarlet Knights have won five in a row, and are coming off a 79-62 win over Nebraska. Sophomore guard Ron Harper Jr. leads the team in scoring with 11.7 points a game, while junior guard Geo Baker is second on the team in scoring with 11.4 points. Penn State has a bit more firepower entering this one, however, particularly considering the Scarlet Knights will be without Baker, who is out indefinitely with a thumb injury.

The Nittany Lions are third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 81 points a game. The Scarlet Knights are eighth, with 75.4.

Penn State has four players averaging in double figures, led by senior forward Lamar Stevens, who is averaging 16.4 points a game. Myreon Jones (13.8 points), Izaiah Brockington (10.8 points) and Mike Watkins (10.6 points) round out the high-scorers, and they lead a Nittany Lions team that has won five straight. Jones, in particular, has become a threat from downtown, hitting 41% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Jones is one of the better long-range shooters in this game. Neither team is shooting very well from beyond the arc overall this season. Penn State is hitting 31.7% of their three-pointers, and Rutgers is last in the Big Ten, hitting just 29.7% of their shots.

Penn State’s only two losses have come at the hands of Syracuse and a then-sixth ranked Ohio State team. Rutgers will have the edge when it comes to defense, however. The Scarlet Knights are allowing 59.6 points a game, which is third in the conference. The Nittany Lions are giving up 67.4 points per contest, so defense should be crucial in this one. Rutgers just need to find the offensive firepower to hang with Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights do have home-court advantage working for them, however. Rutgers is 10-0 so far at home this season.