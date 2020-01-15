Penn State vs Minnesota Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Minnesota is looking to capitalize on the momentum from a big win against Michigan last time out as they play Penn State at Williams Arena on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Minnesota on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network, and the “Max” bundle comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Minnesota on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Penn State vs Minnesota on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Penn State vs Minnesota Preview

After starting 12-2, Penn State has dropped two games in a row to Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions were among the top 20 teams in the country a week ago, but need to get back on track if they hope to keep their dreams of making it to the Big Dance alive.

What hasn’t helped Penn State is their struggles from deep. The Nittany Lions have shot a miserable 11-for-47 from three-point range. Pat Chambers just wants a his squad to keep shooting.

“The guys have to continue to keep shooting it,” Pat Chambers said at his press conference this week. “Out of the 21 three-point attempts [against Wisconsin], I thought three were bad. I thought all the others were very good, in rhythm, uncontested shots, and you gotta keep taking those.

“It’s going to change,” Chambers added. “As you’ve seen in the [Big Ten], anything can happen, so we just have to stay the course, and keep getting better.”

Penn State is 2-3 in Big Ten play but face a tough route ahead. After facing the Gophers, three of their next five are against ranked teams.

“Somehow we need to get the swagger back,” Chambers said. “They know they have the green light, they never look over to me after a shot’s taken, and I don’t want them to. So they have to have great confidence and keep taking those shots. They’re going to go in. This happens during the course of a year, sometimes you make shots, sometimes you don’t. Hopefully, we can get on a run here.”

Minnesota moved to 9-7 with an upset victory over Michigan in their last game, downing the Wolverines 75-67. Much of the Gophers recent success has been on the back of Daniel Oturu. He collected 22 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks at Michigan State and a whopping 30 points and seven rebounds against Michigan.

Against Michigan, he battled through injury just to add to his heroics, playing 34 minutes.

“It was important for me, regardless of what injury or how I was feeling I was going to go back out there,” Oturu told the Star-Tribune. “I needed to help my team win this game — and that was the most important thing.”

Minnesota is a 2.5-point home favorite.