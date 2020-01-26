Pro Bowl 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the 2020 AFC – NFC Pro Bowl in a battle of the NFL’s best players Sunday.

2020 Pro Bowl Preview

They could have easily called this year’s Pro Bowl the Baltimore Ravens Bowl, as the Ravens have 13 players representing the AFC, which ties an all-time NFL record.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the Pro Bowl’s highest vote-getter, and with good reason. He threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, while also becoming the second quarterback in history to rush for over 1,000 yards, netting 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson will join Jackson under center for the AFC, as will Tennessee Titans quarterback and Comeback Player of the Year, Ryan Tannehill.

Titans star running back and the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, along with Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, will join Jackson on the offensive side of the ball. All-Pro Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore, Ravens safety Earl Thomas and Von Miller of the Denver Broncos will lead the AFC defense.

On the other side of the ball, the NFC brings a ton of formidable talent, as well. Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, and Kirk Cousins will be the NFC’s quarterbacks, with Wilson getting the start. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and record-breaking Saints wideout Michael Thomas will be two significant weapons for the conference, and Saints running back Alvin Kamara will bring his play-making abilities to the fold, as well.

On defense for the NFC, Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones and Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson will have the tall task of stopping the dynamic Lamar Jackson and company.

The AFC has won the last three Pro Bowl games, and they lead the all-time series, 24-22. This will be the fourth Pro Bowl in a row played in Orlando, Florida, after the game was held in Hawaii for 30 years. Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks will coach the NFC, while Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh will lead the AFC.