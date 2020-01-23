How to Watch NFL Skills Showdown 2020 Online Without Cable

Some of the NFL’s best will take the field to show off their world-class talents in the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility in Florida.

The event starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR storage.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Preview

The Pro Bowl festivities have arrived and the fun kicks off with the skills showdown, giving players a chance to excel in a variety of mini-game like events.

While the Pro Bowl game has struggled to garner attention as a must-watch event, the Skills Challenge has picked up steam in recent years, giving both players and fans a new way to enjoy the game.

Here are how the events are described via the NFL’s official site:

Thread the Needle: A new challenge that puts defensive backs to the test in a head-to-head competition. DBs will try to stop the opposing team’s quarterback from completing passes through the targets.

Gridiron Gauntlet: Five players from each team will participate in a head-to-head relay race designed to showcase strength, speed and agility.

Best Hands: Two WR-QB duos from each conference will compete in a timed relay race to catch a series of passes at a sequence of downfield targets as quickly as possible.

Precision Passing: Each conference’s two quarterbacks and one captain-appointed non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: In final event that puts Pro Bowlers in a classic game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. Best of three, the team with the last person on the court wins.

Each of the rosters for the showdown are split into teams of 10 along with the Legends captains. Here are how the rosters look for the event.

AFC

Quenton Nelson (Colts), Von Miller (Broncos), Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Jarvis Landry (Browns), Mark Andrews (Ravens), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Nick Chubb (Browns), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Deshaun Watson (Texans). Legends: Bruce Smith (Bills), Terrell Davis (Broncos).

NFC

Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), Cam Jordan (Saints), Jaylon Smith (Cowboys), Davante Adams (Packers), Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears), Darius Slay (Lions), Eddie Jackson (Bears), Dalvin Cook (Vikings), Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Kirk Cousins (Vikings). Legends: Darrell Green (Redskins), Michael Vick (Falcons, Eagles).

The NFL has had to make a bevy of changes to the Pro Bowl rosters this season, with many players either playing in the Super Bowl, sitting out with injury or simply choosing not to play. There will be 17 replacement players in the game, including Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Jaguars rookie pass-rusher Josh Allen.