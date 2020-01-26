Valladolid vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Real Valladolid will host Real Madrid in La Liga play on Sunday at Estadio José Zorrilla.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Preview

Madrid have gone undefeated in 19 matches across all competitions since they suffered their lone defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Mallorca in Palma.

On Wednesday, they bested Segunda División B side Unionistas 3-1 to reach the Copa del Rey round of 16. Four days earlier, Los Blancos topped Sevilla 2-1 in league play.

In their 21st league match, Madrid can capture first place with a victory or a draw. They have 43 points, as do Barcelona, who fell 2-0 in their Saturday visit to Valencia.

“We’re in good form and want to keep on doing what we’re doing,” Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said Saturday, according to the club’s official website. “We’ve got a game every three days and have to always perform to our best. It’ll be the same again tomorrow. It’ll be tough, we face a side that have lost just once at home. We’ll see how we fare tomorrow.”

He added: “We’ve got our own system, just as every other team does. I’m not going to talk about what other teams do. We want to keep doing what we’re doing, whilst being aware that every game is different. We need to focus on producing a good performance tomorrow. I try to give 100% every day and that’s the same for the players. We’re in good form. The most important thing is tomorrow’s game and what we do against Valladolid.”

Valladolid are winless in their last eight league matches, managing five points in that span. They presently sit 16th on the table, five points ahead of Celta Virgo for a relegation spot with a game in hand.

They played Osasuna to a scoreless draw in Pamplona on Jan. 18. On Wednesday, Valladolid fell to Segunda División side Tenerife 2-1 in Copa del Rey action.

“We are not in a delicate, dark or pessimistic period but rather one of concern for the bad run,” Valladolid manager Sergio said, according to Marca.

“We are frustrated to have played well enough to win but without getting the results.

“We are in the position we deserve be in, we must have perspective; whoever thought this was going to be easy was wrong.”

He added: “It is fortunate that we face Madrid after such a disappointment [for Valladolid] because it is an extra motivation playing such a strong team.

“Why can’t we win? Football is about growing and bouncing back from disappointments.

“We will try to make things uncomfortable for them, force them to run and put away the two or three [chances] that we get.”