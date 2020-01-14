Rockets vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Memphis Grizzlies enter their matchup with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday riding a surprising five-game winning streak, but will have to slow down the dynamic scoring duo of James Harden and Russell Westbrook if they want to keep it going.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), AT&T SportsNet Southwest (locally in the Rockets market) and Fox Sports Southeast (locally in the Grizzlies market).

Rockets vs Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have relied on their youth and it’s paying off. Rookie Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have led during the current six-game streak for the Griz.

“Honestly, [we are] continuing to focus on us,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters. “Obviously, they’re going to present their unique challenges. Harden, the best scorer in the league, there’s going to be a lot of focus obviously on him. But for us, it’s about going out and continuing our momentum of what we’ve been working on.

“Defensively maybe using some different schemes, but all things we’ve been working on, just trusting in that. And offensively, continue to play with a great pace,” Jenkins said, pointing to Sunday night’s 122-102 win over the Golden State Warriors when the Grizzlies had 30-plus fast-break points.

“Can we get that? We’re not going to get that every, single night but you try to make that a priority and continue to rack up as many assists as possible. It’s doing what we do at a high level against a really good team and seeing what kind of energy and juice that we have,” Jenkins said.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have steady as they look to stay competitive in he Western Conference race. The team entered Tuesday in four place in the West, but are just a half-game back from second.

A concerning issue for the Rockets is the health of center Clint Capela, who has missed time with a heel injury. While he’s been out, second-year center Isaiah Hartenstein has filled the void admirably.

“He knows how to play, and he’s got energy,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said of Hartenstein. “He can really get James (Harden) free by getting energy pick-and-rolls early in the half court and James going down court. There’s a lot of things that Isaiah (does) that’s hard to teach, hard to coach it — he just does it. He knows how to do it.”

Hartenstein credit Russell Westbrook as someone who has helped him stay on the right track as he gobbles up a bigger workload.

“He talks a lot to me, especially after every game,” Hartenstein said. “He’ll come down and talk to me. Like, after last game, he just told me he wants me to be — every time on the floor he wants me to be the hardest worker out there. I take that very personally. And now every time I go out there, I try to be the hardest worker out there.”

Houston is a five-point favorite for the game.