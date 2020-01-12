Seahawks vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The NFC Divisional round concludes Sunday night at Lambeau Field when the Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks vs Packers Preview

These two teams last met on November 15 of last season, and the Seahawks won a close one, 27-24. Prior to that win, however, the Packers had won three in a row against Seattle. Their last postseason battle was the 2014 NFC Championship, in which Russell Wilson and company engineered an epic comeback, coming back to win after being down 16-0. But that game was in Seattle. Russell Wilson is 0-3 in Lambeau in his career so far.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is quick to dismiss those who suggest Wilson may not play well in cold weather, however. “He played pretty well at Wisconsin,” Carroll said, referencing the college Wilson attended. “I don’t think it’s the weather. So I don’t think there’s much to that.”

The Seahawks have been an excellent road team this season, however. Seattle is 8-1 on the road this year, and they’ll be playing a Packers team that is 7-1 at home.

The biggest matchup of this game could be Packers star running back Aaron Jones against this Seahawks defensive line. Jones is tied for the league lead with 19 all-purpose touchdowns, and in his last game against Seattle, he had 103 total yards and two total touchdowns. If this depleted Seattle team can contain Jones, they have a chance to pull off the upset at Lambeau.

Guard Mike Lupati is doubtful with a neck injury, which is a huge loss for this Seattle offense, and tackles Duane Brown (knee) and George Fant (groin) are both questionable.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, safety Marquise Blair and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson are also questionable for this game, while the Packers are as healthy as they’ve been all season.

Green Bay leads the all-time series, 13-9.