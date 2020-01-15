‘This Is Us’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

This Is Us returns tonight for a new episode on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘This Is Us’ Preview

Fans have been missing This Is Us since the last episode aired on November 14.

Tonight, the story will pick up with what is promised to be a dramatic episode, called “Lights and Shadows”. Speaking to the Television Critics Association recently, star Sterling K. Brown reflected on reading the premiere episode for the first time. “The show’s going on along. It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. It’s a nice little episode of This Is Us. Oh, the Pearsons. I love them so much. They mean so much to me’… And then, this moment happens where you’re like, ‘Oh. Oh, s–t. Like, this is about to go a little sideways.’”

When we left off in November, Kate had discovered a text message on Toby’s phone from, presumably, another woman. In tonight’s episode, Kate arranges to meet Toby’s CrossFit group in the hopes of alleviating the tension between them.

TVLine quotes Chris Sullivan as saying, “Obviously there’s some tension and resentment around [Toby’s workout friends] for Kate… There’s always hesitation when you bring two different parts of your world together, and that tension is probably part of the thing that is driving a wedge between the two of them. So we’ll see how they navigate it.”

When TV Insider asked Chrissy Metz if meeting Toby’s exercise pals could make things worse for their marraige, the actress said, “Let’s talk about the intention as to why she wants to have this party. Is it to find out who sent this text message? Is it because she wants to be more involved in is life and understand why he’s doing what he’s doing? We’ll get to discover those true intentions. Ultimately, Kate wants Toby to be happy. When you really love someone, you want them to be happy but you have to really love yourself in order to love someone. She’s trying to suss out the situation without being too weird and not to speculate about what could really be happening. Maybe he is pulling away because he’s unhappy because we’ve seen he doesn’t know how to handle a child with special needs?”

As for Kate and Toby’s adult blind son Jack Jr., we can expect to see more of actor Blake Stadnik, who Dan Fogelman says has a “big role” in the series finale.

Fogelman tells Parade.com that on top of that, fans can expect to get an answer about who the mother of Kevin’s child is in the back half of season four.

In other news, exciting things are in store in regards to the cast. Sophie Bush will be playing what Dan Fogelman has teased is a “big secret” in tonight’s episode, and John Legend will make an appearance too.

Be sure to tune in to This Is Us Tuesday nights at 9pm on NBC to see how it will all unfold.

