Titans vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Titans vs Chiefs Preview

The Chiefs trailed the Houston Texans 24-0 early in the second quarter of the sides’ divisional round matchup. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded with a quartet of passing touchdowns in the period, leading his side to a 28-24 lead by halftime.

“You saw him going up and down the bench, he was talking to everybody, — ‘Just settle down,’” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, according to The Associated Press. “As a head coach, you can’t ask for more than that. When he’s the leader of your team and he’s going, ‘Hey, we’re going to be fine. Let’s not wait for the fourth quarter. Let’s go!’ And he did that.”

Mahomes completed 23 of 35 passes for 321 yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions en route to a 51-31 victory. He also rushed for a game-high 53 yards.

Tight end Travis Kelce, by far Mahomes’ most-targeted player during the regular season, reeled in 10 catches for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns, all game highs.

The Chiefs found the end zone on seven consecutive possessions, an NFL postseason record.

“I feel like nobody in the NFL can guard any of us,” Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill said, according to ESPN. “That’s no disrespect to [anybody]. That’s just the confidence I’ve got in myself and just the wideouts I’ve got around me, including the tight ends and the running backs. No DB unit, no secondary unit, no linebackers or any defense can guard any of us. Man-to-man, it’s just easy for us to beat. If you just allow us to run through zones, it’s even easier.”

In the AFC championship, Kansas City will be tasked with slowing Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards (1,540) and rushing touchdowns (16) during the regular season.

Henry gashed the Chiefs for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground en route to a 35-32 home victory in Week 10.

“It’s going to take a lot of us hitting him and tackling him, more than one guy,” Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens said, per ESPN. “You’ve got to take his legs out. We’ve talked all week [about] killing the engine, hitting him in his legs and thighs and chopping him down. When you tackle him high he tends to carry you for about 5 more yards.”

In the playoffs, Henry’s picked up right where he left off in the regular season. Across Tennessee’s road upsets of the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens, he rushed 64 times for 377 yards and a score.

“It’s not just me,” Henry said after besting the Ravens last week, per AP. “It’s a team effort. We’re all playing collectively as an offense, as a whole. We’re just locked in. We believe in each other. We communicate. It’s working out there.”