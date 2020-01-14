VCU vs Dayton Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 13 Dayton Flyers basketball team will host the VCU Rams in Atlantic 10 play on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

VCU vs Dayton Preview

The Flyers secured a fifth consecutive victory on Saturday, pounding the UMass Minutemen 88-60 at home to improve to 14-2 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. They led 27-7 midway through the first half, then carried a 48-22 advantage into the break.

“Our guys did a great job of making it difficult, making them uncomfortable, which allowed us to get out in transition and build a lead,” Flyers head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “The first half from start to finish was really good from a defensive standpoint.”

Dayton star big man Obi Toppin put up 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, and a block, logging just 19 minutes before exiting with a sprained ankle. Flyers forward Ryan Mikesell scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, and guard Trey Landers added 13 points, 5 boards, and a trio of dimes.

“They’re a young team, we are a veteran team,” Landers said, according to The Associated Press. “With us coming out in the first half and putting a foot on their neck, that helped us out a lot.”

On Monday, Grant indicated that Toppin could be in the lineup against VCU.

“We hope to have him available,” Grant told the Dayton Daily News via text message. “(He’s) responding well to treatment. The next 24 hours will determine the best course.”

VCU’s won four straight against the Flyers, sweeping the sides’ season series in each of the last two seasons.

“It’s a big one,” Mikesell said, per the Dayton Daily News. “Obviously, VCU is one of the top teams in the A-10. You want to protect home court. They’re a good team. They’re going to be ready to play. We’ve got to be ready to play as well.”

VCU fell 65-56 at home to the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, snapping a 21-game winning streak at the Siegel Center. They dropped to 12-4 on the year and 2-1 in A-10 action.

Guard De’Riante Jenkins led VCU with 14 points to go with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, while big man Marcos Santos-Silva grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, adding 11 points and a pair of blocks.

“They took it to us,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said, per the Dayton Daily News. “I thought early in the game, we didn’t respond and react to offense that didn’t go our way. I thought offensively early in the game, we got downhill. We just didn’t finish at the rim. We got some great shots. We didn’t knock them down.”