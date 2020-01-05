VCU vs George Mason Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two tough Atlantic 10 opponents clash as George Mason (11-2, 0-0) hosts VCU (11-3, 1-0) in their conference opener at EagleBank Arena on Sunday.

VCU vs George Mason Preview

George Mason saw its four-game winning streak halted last time out, taking a beating from TCU 87-53. The Patriots shot just 32.7% in the loss.

“For the first time all year, we allowed missing our own shots and not being in a good flow offensively to impact our defensive DNA,” George Mason coach Dave Paulsen told reporters.

“We didn’t play well at all,” Paulsen added. “TCU hit big shots and difficult shots, but for the first time this year, we allowed missing our own shots to impact our defensive energy. That’s what I’m disappointed about.”

The loss dropped George Mason to 11-2, but they are still one of the top contenders in the A-10. That’s unexpected considering they were picked to finish ninth in the conference’s preseason poll.

“We came in with a chip on our shoulder, knowing we could have a big year but at the same time being humble,” said sophomore guard Jamal Hartwell II, via the WJLA. “We have a slogan, ‘Pound The Roc,’ that is what we have been doing all season and that is where the results are coming from.”

VCU opened conference play with a 64-46 victory over Fordham. Mike’l Simms and Marcus Santos-Silva led the way for VCU, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively..

De’Riante Jenkins, Marcus Evans, Simms and Issac Vann have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year

Rams head coach Mike Rhoades is trying to get his team to see his vision of seeing it one day at a time.

“Let’s find a way to be 1-0 in the league,” Rhoades told the Commonwealth Times. “Half the league will be 0-1, half the league will be 1-0. We wanted to be one on top of the standings after tonight.”

Rhoades and the Rams know that after they were picked to be the top finisher in the A-10, there’s a large target on their back.

“None of that stuff matters. It’s great news, it’s fun for our fans, but all that matters is how we play,” Rhoades said. “Put the blinders on, and prepare our team for the next game as best as we can.”

VCU is a six-point road favorite for the game. The total is set at 131. The Rams have won eight of their last 10 matchups with the Patriots, but are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games.