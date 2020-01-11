Vikings vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The NFC Divisional Round kicks off Saturday when the Minnesota Vikings (11-6) head to Levi’s Stadium to take on the No. 1 seed in the conference, the San Francisco 49ers (13-3).

The game is scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Vikings vs 49ers Preview

The Vikings are coming off a huge upset victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Game last Sunday, while the 49ers had extra time to game play with their first-round bye. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 242 yards, and was clutch, tossing a pretty 43-yard pass to Adam Thielen in overtime to set up the game-winning toss to Kyle Rudolph.

Star running back Dalvin Cook had 94 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns last week against the Saints, and he’ll be facing San Francisco’s top-five defense. The Niners are surrendering 18.4 points a game, and whether or not they can contain Cook will be one of this game’s key matchups. Another thing to watch will be the effectiveness of Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen, who got stitches in his ankle this week and will be playing regardless.

The Vikings defense played well against Drew Brees and the high-powered Saints, and the Vikes have 30 takeaways this year, which is third in the league. Minnesota also has 48 sacks on the season, which is fifth in the league.

The 49ers will be getting a boost on defense in this one with the return of starting outside linebacker Kwon Alexander, but the status of Dee Ford remains a huge concern for this 49ers team. If Ford can’t go against Minnesota, it could leave their defense more vulnerable than usual.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be making his playoff debut, and he will have all of his weapons ready to go. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders are all healthy, and so are Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Much will depend on how well Garoppolo handles the spotlight in the biggest game of his career.

Minnesota has won four of the last five games of the series between these two teams.