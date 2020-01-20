‘Avenue 5’ Live Stream: How To Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight, HBO is premiering a new space comedy series that has a lot of promise. Avenue 5 will premiere on HBO at 10:01 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (9:01 p.m. Central) tonight, January 19, 2020. The episode will air immediately after The Outsider ends and it’s 30 minutes long.

‘Avenue 5’ Preview

Avenue 5 premieres at 10:01 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (9:01 p.m. Central) on HBO. If you’re watching a live stream on the West Coast, however, you can catch the premiere online at 7:01 p.m. Pacific, so you’re watching at the same time as the East coast rather than waiting.

Here’s a trailer.

Avenue 5 (2019): Official Trailer | HBO

The series is created by Armando Iannucci of Veep and is set 40 years in the future. It stars Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark, the captain of a space cruise ship that has amenities a lot like today’s cruise ships, only even better. The ship is on an eight-week journey around Saturn when technical difficulties crop up. Also in the cast is Josh Gad as billionaire Herman Judd, Zach Woods as Matt Spencer (public relations head), Rebecca Front as Karen Kelley (a passenger), Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura (Judd’s right-hand), Lenora Crichlow as Billie McEvoy, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair (head of Judd Mission Control), Ethan Phillips as Spike Martin (former astronaut).

Here are some more videos for the series that HBO posted on YouTube.

Avenue 5: Invitation to Set – Cast Shares What To Expect from Season 1 | HBO

Welcome to Avenue 5: Explore the Ship | HBO

Welcome to Avenue 5: A Luxury Space Experience | HBO

The series looks like it’s going to be really funny.

The first episode is called “I Was Flying.” The synopsis reads: ” A malfunction occurs aboard the luxury space cruise ship Avenue 5, and it’s up to engineer Billie McEvoy to warn Captain Ryan Clark, Avenue 5 owner Herman Judd and his right-hand-woman, Iris Kimura, that the incident may have serious consequences. As Rav Mulcair manages the situation from mission control on Earth, Matt Spencer, head of customer relations, tries his best to calm frayed nerves on board, and passenger Karen Kelly discovers the crew may know more than they admit.”

The second episode, airing January 26, will be called “And Then He’s Gonna Shoot Off.”

The third episode, airing February 2, is called “I’m a Hand Model.”

These are the only episode titles that HBO has released so far.