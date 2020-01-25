How to Watch Belmont vs Austin Peay Basketball

The Austin Peay Governors basketball team will host the Belmont Bruins in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including most OVC games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Belmont vs Austin Peay live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Belmont vs Austin Peay Preview

The Governors secured their seventh consecutive victory on Thursday, besting the Tennessee State Tigers 99-74 to improve to 13-7 on the season and 7-0 in conference play.

It was APSU’s first home game since Jan. 4.

“I told our guys, we did the hard part,” Governors head coach Matt Figger said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “We went and played four on the road and went 4-0. Why would you come home for four at home and play with complacency? There’s too much at stake. If you want to be a contender, you come out and play like we did tonight.”

APSU guards Terry Taylor and Jordyn Adams scored 37 points apiece, combining to shoot 24-of-38 from the field, 11-of-16 from 3-point range, and 15-of-17 from the free-throw line. Taylor also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

The Governors built a 15-point lead in the first half, but watched Tennessee State close the period with a 17-11 run to cut the deficit to single digits.

“Outside of a span near the end of the first half, we played really, really well,” Figger said, per the athletics department site.

The Bruins had a five-game winning streak snapped their last time out, falling to the Murray State Racers 85-75 on the road to slip to 14-6 on the season and 5-2 in OVC play.

Belmont guard Adam Kunkel scored a team-high 23 points, shooting 8-of-15 from the floor and 4-of-7 from distance.

The sophomore leads the Bruins with 17.2 points per game, hitting on 41.3% of his 3-pointers while launching 7.2 of them per contest. A season ago, he averaged 2.3 points and 9.3 minutes per game.

“He was a good player last year, he just didn’t get the opportunity,” first-year Belmont head coach Casey Alexander told The Nashville Ledger earlier this season. “He was a heavily recruited player. I actually recruited him when I was at Lipscomb, and he had a lot of offers.”

Alexander added: “(Adam) is a competitor and he plays with a lot of energy, which is contagious for his team. He works really hard, so I’m not surprised to see him performing the way that he is.”

As a freshman, Kunkel learned under the wing of Dylan Windler, a two-time All-OVC first-teamer selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 26th pick in last year’s NBA draft.

“He just taught me to be patient and be ready when your name is called,” Kunkel said, per The Nashville Ledger. “Just be ready to go in and make that play. Be ready to do what you do.”