How to Watch MTV’s ‘Catfish’ New Episodes Online

Catfish returns to MTV on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The reality series follows Nev Schulman and various guests as they uncover the truth behind suspicious online romances. The new season premieres at 8/7c.

‘Catfish’ Season 8 Preview

Nev Schulman is the host and executive producer of Catfish. He talked to PopCulture.com about the show’s long term appeal, and why he believes people continue to be tricked into fake relationships. “For people who feel lonely or isolated … if you wake up one morning and you feel like you’ve won the lottery, you have this lovely attractive person who wants to talk to you all day, it gives you hope,” he explained.

Schulman, who was the focus of the 2010 documentary Catfish, said that season 8 puts a fresh spin on the episodic format. Instead of reaching out to people who have directly contacted them, Schulman and his different guests will following leads based on the accounts of friends and family members. They will then have to convince the person being “catfished” that they need to figure out who they are really talking to.

“It has been interesting because we would have them come into the episode and immediately convince the person to let us help them, unlike other seasons where they themselves have often reached out,” Schulman told Hollywood Life. “In this case, they are surprised they are hearing from us so that immediately starts each episode with an interesting new dynamic which has been really cool!”

Since the departure of longtime co-host Max Joseph, Schulman has partnered up with a revolving door of artists and celebrities for each episode. Season 8 will largely feature Kamie Crawford, a model and media personality who made her Catfish debut in 2018.

Despite hosting the series for almost a decade, Schulman told PopCulture.com that some of the relationships he uncovered during season 8 genuinely surprised him. “There are a few episodes where I’m not sure how I feel at the end,” he teased. “Who is right and wrong? There are a couple strange situations where we’re not really sure who to believe, and if one person is more right than the other.”

