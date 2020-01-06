‘Infinity Train’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online

Season 2 (aka Book 2) of Infinity Train premieres tonight — January 6, 2020 — on The Cartoon Network at 7:30 p.m. ET with two new episodes. This is a special five-night event, so the next two episodes will be premiering at the same time tomorrow.

Watching on CartoonNetwork.com

If you want to watch season 2 of Infinity Train on CartoonNetwork.com you can, but only if you have a participating cable or satellite log-in. The first episode is already posted online here. It’s called “The Black Market Car.”

‘Infinity Train’ Season 2 Preview

Fans of Infinity Train are so excited about the new season after how things left off last season. This section will have some spoilers about last season and minor spoilers about what to expect in the new season and new characters joining in Episode 1.

New Mirror Tulip | Infinity Train | Cartoon NetworkCheck out the first minute of Infinity Train: Book 2, and stream the entire episode UNLOCKED in the CN App 👉 http://cartn.co/YTInfinityTrain About Infinity Train: Trapped on a mysterious train full of puzzles and perils, a headstrong 12-year-old girl must use her wits to uncover the train’s many secrets – and hopefully return home. Tulip’s mind-bending journey will find her forging friendships with One-One, a robot with dueling personalities, and Atticus, the canine king of Corginia. But with new surprises awaiting them in every car, will Tulip ever find a way off the train? About Cartoon Network: Welcome to Cartoon Network's YouTube Channel, your destination for episode clips, behind the scenes footage, how to draw tutorials, toy videos, and more! Cartoon Network is home to your favorite shows and characters including Teen Titans Go!, Ben 10, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, OK K.O.!, and much more! Want full episodes? Go to the CN APP where you can find new unlocked episodes updated every week! Connect with Cartoon Network Online: Visit Cartoon Network WEBSITE: http://cartn.co/cnwebsite Follow Cartoon network on INSTAGRAM: http://cartn.co/instagram Like Cartoon Network on FACEBOOK: http://cartn.co/facebook Follow Cartoon Network on TWITTER: http://cartn.co/twitter http://www.youtube.com/user/CartoonNetwork 2020-01-01T22:40:15.000Z

Infinity Train Season 1 followed the adventures of Tulip Olsen, who was trying to get into design camp when she ended up on a train and tried to decipher the meaning behind a glowing number on her hand. The first season had 10 episodes and Season 2 is going to have 10 episodes also.

Throughout the first season, she tries to interpret why the number on her hand keeps changing, while figuring out how to get off the train. She was struggling with her parents’ divorce and found a way to heal from that trauma while also dealing with the mysteries of the train. To viewers’ surprise, Olsen got off the train and went home at the end. She found a way off, which many viewers feared would be the premise for the entire series and not just the first season.

But she left her reflection behind, which is now the central point of Season 2 of Infinity Train. The new season will follow Mirror Tulip, her reflection, who is in the real world now.

Technically, Episode 1 — which is called “Black Market Car” — premiered during Infinity Train‘s New Year’s marathon, Gizmodo shared. But now it’s premiering “for real” on January 6, followed by Episode 2. In the first episode, she’ll meet Jesse, who has a glowing 32 on his hand, and she’ll also befriend a deer.

Fans who saw the first episode are already raving about it. One person wrote the following on Reddit:

Mirror Tulip is a big mystery this season, and just how she will survive while there’s a real Tulip in the world too remains to be seen. It’s going to be a fascinating season.