Married at First Sight Live Stream: How to Watch Season 10 Online

The highly-anticipated 10th season of Married at First Sight premieres tonight, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime. The experimental reality series sets willing participants up with a person whom they marry without ever knowing or meeting beforehand. The show then follows the ups and downs of the newlyweds as they navigate married life with their new, “stranger” spouses. Season 10 features five new couples – Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael. You can read more about the cast by clicking here.

New Episodes Premiere Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime

Married at First Sight | Premieres New Years Day 8/7c | LifetimeThe Critic's Choice Award-winning hit series, Married at First Sight, returns for a super-sized serving of high stakes love and drama. This time, we've expanded Lifetime's highest-rated franchise to a two-hour format and have added a fifth couple to the mix to keep the real-life romance, emotional stakes and roller coaster action red hot across the extended time. With the help of our renowned experts, we will welcome ten brave souls from Washington, D.C., yearning for lasting love, commitment, and marriage to our provocative social experiment: meeting their new spouse at the altar to get married at first sight. #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from Married at First Sight and other great Lifetime shows: http://po.st/SubscribeToLifetime Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: http://po.st/MAFS_Site Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – http://po.st/Lifetime_Site Facebook – http://po.st/LifetimeFacebook Twitter – http://po.st/LifetimeTwitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2019-12-18T12:59:48.000Z

The episode description of Season 10 Episode 1, titled “First Comes Marriage, Then Comes Love,” reads, “Five couples have only two weeks to plan their weddings, celebrate their final days of being single, and reveal to their family and friends that they are getting married to a stranger! And when the time finally comes to tie the knot, will one groom be left at the alter when his bride-to-be gets a call from her ex-boyfriend asking her not to go through with it?”

The synopsis for the second episode, titled “Here Comes the Stranger,” reads, “Five couples get ready to walk down the aisle to get Married at First Sight! While the first three couples celebrate their marriages with the help of family and friends at their wedding receptions, two couples still remain to take the giant leap of faith.”

Each subsequent episode will air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST following the Season 10 premiere; there are no episode descriptions for the next few episodes on Lifetime or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will release a full schedule of the new season as soon as more information is known.

Be sure to tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

