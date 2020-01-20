‘Street Outlaws’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Discovery Channel premieres the 15th season of Street Outlaws on January 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Read on for a rundown on how to watch the show online via live streaming.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Street Outlaws’ Preview

“I seen a lot of people get killed for a lot less than $100,000,” says JJ Da Boss, host of Street Outlaws, in a preview clip from the show. Street Outlaws three-hour premiere brings the best street racers in America to Memphis to talk trash, fight and race for the chance to win $100,000 cash, the highest payout in the biggest street race ever.

The premise of Street Outlaws three-hour premiere is the staging of the biggest street race ever, with some of the best drivers in America coming to Memphis, Tennessee to race each other and, after eliminations take place, one driver will race JJ Da Boss for the chance to take home $100,000, according to a Discovery Channel press release.

Some of the cast members who you may recognize, according to The Cinemaholic, include Murder Nova, Dominator, Big Chief, Farm Truck, Kamikaze, Chuck, Monza, Daddy Dave, Doc, and AZN.

JJ Da Boss selected eight drivers from South Carolina, St. Louis, Kentucky, Detroit, New Orleans, Texas and the Northeast and brought them to Memphis. They race in a qualifying heat of eight teams, the qualifiers face off again in four teams, the remaining two teams race each other and the last team standing faces JJ Da Boss.

The primary objective for each driver, according to a preview clip, is to know the street and how to handle the surface so they can return to their town as the “King of the Street.” The race itself is a mixed bag. The cars are a range of rebuilt classics that cost anywhere from $5,500 and up.

The drivers include Texas’ Birdman, “the fastest man in the world,” according to JJ Da Boss, NOLA’s Kye Kelly and Dynamite Dave from St. Louis, who has “deep pockets” and a big tire car, who’s racing against Block from South Carolina who’s the “underdog, crying about his small tires,” JJ Da Boss continues.

JJ Da Boss provides the background on each driver, feeding rivalries and instigating fights between the veteran racers and the new drivers. He dissects each driver’s strengths and weaknesses, recalls famous accidents and evaluates the cars. Ultimately, he says the winner will be the driver who keeps his head on the road and off the intense emotions.

As the drivers learn the rules of the race, a fight erupts and JJ Da Boss squashes it, saying “it’s my responsibility as JJ Da Boss for me and my family, Precious, Tricia, Chelsea, and Mallory, to make sure this race goes off right and nothing crazy.” Eventually, the race begins.

In a clip from the show, a car had a suspension issue, resulting in an accident, bringing the group of drivers together over their shared fear of crashing.

JJ Da Boss narrates and recaps the first two races, saying they were crazy but that “we ain’t seen nothing yet.” There’s plenty of starting line action and plenty of drivers running into poles.

Drivers discuss strategy and prepare their cars. They talk about the advantages of their team versus the competition and list the stats of their vehicles. They all race, and there is only one winner. It’s an insanely intense and very loud three hours of crashing, smoking tires and the chance to win $100,000.

The next Street Outlaws episode Discovery Channel lists in its new season lineup is Monday, January 27, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

