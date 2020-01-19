How to Watch ‘Supergirl’ Season 5 Episode 10 Online

The CW’s Supergirl returns tonight with an all-new post-crisis episode. In the aftermath of Crisis, Supergirl faces new threats and adjusts to the new status quo. Supergirl airs tonight, January 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.

Supergirl Preview

Tonight’s episode, is strangely titled “The Bottle Episode” was directed by Tawnia McKiernan and written Derek Simon, Nicki Holcomb and Jen Troy. Meaghan Rath, the real-life sister of Brainy-5’s actor, guest stars as a female Brainy.

TV Line posted an exclusive clip of the midseason premiere, where Lena Luthor is seen waking up after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Lex Luthor is in the kitchen, making breakfast; all is not well with Lena though. Due to a deal Lex made with The Monitor during the crisis, Lena remembers everything that happened to her before and during crisis.

Lex tells her about the new status quo: together, the siblings run both Luthorcorp and the DEO. As was seen in Crisis, Lex is known to the masses as a hero.

Crisis aftermath also tells us that, while the multiverse is still intact, Kara now resides on the same Earth as The Flash, the Legends, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. At the end of the last episode of Crisis, the group sat down at a Justice League table in what will become the new Hall of Justice, effectively forming the Justice League.

While it has been a few seasons on the show since Kara had a love interest, it’s possible that things may be heating up between her and William Dey, a fellow investigative journalist played by Staz Nair. Both characters have a dedication to finding the truth and to journalism in general; they share a passion for exposing corruption and ridding the world of evil-doers.

There’s no telling if there will be changes to Nair’s character post-crisis, however. The Arrowverse has already shown us a number of changes coming to other shows. The Legends of Tomorrow are now famous on the Earth, with just about everyone knowing who they are, and John Diggle now has a daughter named Sara again. Sara was previously erased from the timeline and replaced by Diggle Jr. after the events of Flashpoint.

The next episode after tonight’s airs January 26 and is titled “Back From the Future – Part One.” It will see the return of Winn Schott, Supergirl’s old best friend. It’ll be the first time Winn has been seen since he left to travel 1,000 years into the future with the Legion of Superheroes.

